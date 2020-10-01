Michael Vick Joins Champions + Legends as a Founding Athlete Partner and Investor

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Champions + Legends, a sports supplements brand of hemp-derived, full-spectrum CBD products for athletic preparation, performance and recovery, is pleased to welcome Michael Vick as a founding partner. Vick is a true advocate for the benefits of Champions + Legends products, having fully integrated them into his daily routine for training and recovery. Vick joins a team of elite athletes that share his game-changing experience with Champions + Legends, including Jay Glazer, James Harrison, Thor Björnsson, Tommy Caldwell, Sara Sigmundsdóttir, Patrick Vellner, and Adam Ondra.

Vick is a legendary, retired quarterback who transformed the position for the modern game. Since his retirement from the game of football in 2017, Vick has tried countless remedies for injuries associated with his playing career and the pain that comes with maintaining an active lifestyle. After his own lengthy discovery process, Champions + Legends was the first and only product that helped him feel as strong as he did during the peak of his career.

"I am truly excited to join the team at Champions + Legends," said Vick. "Since I retired, I've tried all kinds of treatments, including dozens of CBD products, looking for a solution to residual pain from my playing days. Champions + Legends' product line and unique formulation – made with athletes in mind – is just what I've needed. I use the muscle cream and muscle rub after a hard workout or a round of golf with my wife, I wake up the next day with no pain. Champions + Legends CBD products have been a total game changer for me!"

"We are thrilled Michael decided to join the Champions + Legends team. He is a firm believer in the positive impact that full-spectrum CBD can have on preparation, recovery and one's overall health and wellness," said Sonny Mottahed, founder and CEO, Champions + Legends. "His understanding of the needs of athletes, coupled with his own CBD experience, will help guide the growth of the Champions + Legends brand and educate consumers on the potential benefits that our products can have in their daily workout routine."

Champions + Legends offers a full line of hemp-derived, full spectrum CBD products, designed to help athletes, fitness fanatics and outdoor enthusiasts prepare for, perform and recover from training and competing at a high level. Each product in the Champions + Legends collection is custom formulated to match the athletic journey through pre-workout preparation, real time workout performance and post workout recovery. All Champions + Legends products are made from high quality whole-plant hemp extracts, which contain the complete spectrum of phytocannabinoids, including CBD, terpenes, flavonoids and other hemp compounds. Grown and manufactured in the USA, each product goes through a rigorous six-stage testing protocol to ensure the high quality standards demanded by elite athletes.

The full line of Champions + Legends products are now available for purchase at www.championsandlegends.com.

About Champions + Legends

Champions + Legends produces CBD based sports supplements for athletic preparation, performance, and recovery. Champions + Legends uses CBD as the primary active ingredient in our custom formulated products offering a wide array of benefits for users seeking an edge in dealing with the physical and mental exertion that comes from training. Quality, trust and transparency are core to our company's ethos, and we go to great lengths to ensure customer satisfaction. All our products are tested using a rigorous six phase testing protocol beginning at the point of harvest for our 100% certified organic hemp oil derived CBD through to final shipment. We are joined in our mission by a team of elite athletes who have achieved Champion and Legend status in their respective sports and remain warriors committed to excellence in all aspects of their lives.

