Michael Waltrip Invites Fans, Motorsports Community and Beer Lovers to be Business Partners in Michael Waltrip Brewing Company Expansion

Swag and Meet-and-Greet Experiences Among the Benefits for Investors in the Company's Crowdfunding IPO Starting Today

BRISTOL, Va., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NASCAR fans know Michael Waltrip as a two-time Daytona 500 winner, a successful team owner and one of the most popular and knowledgeable TV analysts in sports. Now, as the third stage of his career as a businessman accelerates through his love of craft beer and Michael Waltrip Brewing, the NASCAR icon is offering his fans, the motorsports community and beer enthusiasts the opportunity to invest in his company as it's poised for tremendous growth.

Investors can create a free account on the StartEngine crowdfunding platform, and with a minimum $250 investment, are eligible for benefits such as Michael Waltrip Brewing beer, merchandise, autographed items and unique experiences like meet-and-greets and virtual Happy Hours.

"I'm thrilled with the direction we are taking with Michael Waltrip Brewing Company. We are all about having fun with friends and family. And with the growth of the brand and the Michael Waltrip Taprooms, we will be able to share the joy of our delicious beer with even more folks."

The first Michael Waltrip Brewing Company brewery and taproom opened in Bristol, VA in 2021 near Bristol Motor Speedway. Early investors included Bruce Arians, the longtime NFL coach who led the Tampa Buccaneers to a Super Bowl in in 2021, and Bill Allen, former CEO of Outback Steakhouse. The company has gained retail placements with Walmart, Food Lion, Buffalo Wild Wings, and Texas Roadhouse.

In May, the company also announced a partnership with Elevatus Brand Partners to develop 100 Michael Waltrip Taproom locations—the company's signature sports and craft beer themed restaurants. The first location, in the greater Charlotte NC area, opened during NASCAR's Charlotte Motor Speedway race week in May. The company is actively identifying new locations in multiple U.S. markets.

Michael Waltrip Brewing also recently formed a partnership with Bevana Partners to provide accelerated distribution, retail activation expansion, and production capabilities to brew and package Michael Waltrip Beers at scale. Bevana Partners has secured distribution authorization in more than five new states with others in the pipeline.

Michael Waltrip Brewing Company, founded in 2020, is a premium brewing company that celebrates the enthusiasm and joy of better living of its founder, iconic motor sports champion Michael Waltrip. The company operates a brewery and taproom is historic downtown Bristol, VA, and created flagship lagers and ales, the result of Waltrip's quest to create better beers that are easy to drink, approachable, filled with quality ingredients, fabulously refreshing, and brewed with craftsmanship. The fun and flavorful collection of beers features Two-time Blonde ale, and Bristol Sunshine Tangerine Ale. For more information, visit MichaelWaltripBrewing.com or follow on Facebook @MWBCo and Instagram and Twitter via @WaltripBrewing.

