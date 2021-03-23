Michael Weintraub Joins CorEvitas Board of Directors

WALTHAM, Mass. and LONDON, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Weintraub, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Ardan Equity ("Ardan"), has joined the CorEvitas board of directors. CorEvitas [kohr-eh'-vi-tahs], formerly known as Corrona, LLC, is a built-for-purpose provider of gold-standard real-world evidence, advancing patient care by generating high quality curated data on newly approved therapies.

Noted Michael Weintraub, "We are excited to partner with CorEvitas and Audax Private Equity in this next chapter. CoreEvitas is a pioneer and leader in real world evidence, with a twenty-year track record of innovation and growth. As a de-facto standard for pharmacovigilance across a rapidly growing therapeutic portfolio with a marquee global customer footprint and a best-in-class data asset, CorEvitas is uniquely poised to leverage its platform and solutions moving forward."

Mr. Weintraub is a managing partner of Ardan Equity, the first private equity firm to focus exclusively on healthcare and life sciences software and data. He is also the Founding Chair of Phreesia. Throughout his career, Mr. Weintraub has been a pioneer and leader in the field of healthcare and life sciences data and analytics. He was the Co-Founder and CEO of Humedica (acquired by Optum), and the CEO of PharMetrics (acquired by IMS/ IQVIA). Mr. Weintraub serves in multiple capacities as investor, director, and advisor to a portfolio of market leading companies in digital health, both in the U.S. and globally, and is among the industry's foremost experts in data-based SaaS digital health business models. Mr. Weintraub serves as an Entrepreneur in Residence at Harvard Business School, where he is also an alumnus.

"We see a future of innovation providing a deeper, more complete picture of a patient, where real-world evidence is central to ensuring their health and safety. We are excited to have Michael leverage his significant and relevant experience to help shape the future or our organization," said Raymond Hill, CEO and Chairman of CorEvitas.

Joe Rogers, Managing Director at Audax added, "We are very excited to welcome Michael to the board of directors at CorEvitas. We believe his deep industry knowledge and experience will be instrumental to the future growth of the company."

CorEvitas is building a leading position in real world evidence across registries, patient experience, electronic medical records, claims and data analytics, as well as biosamples. The organization is committed to ensuring the best therapies and care are delivered to the patients that need them the most by systematically collecting high quality data and applying rigorous analytic methods.

About Ardan Equity

Ardan Equity is the Healthcare Enterprise Software Private Equity Firm®— the first alternative investment manager dedicated exclusively to the healthcare and life sciences software and data sector. Ardan partners collaboratively with founders and management teams to accelerate growth and create differentiated, market leading platforms. As founders, operators and investors, Ardan has built many of the defining healthcare software pillars across life sciences, payer, provider and employer markets. Ardan uniquely leverages its proprietary growth strategies, trusted network and proven executives to drive superior risk-adjusted performance. For more information, please visit the Ardan Equity website www.ardanequity.com

About Audax Private Equity

Audax Group is a leading alternative investment manager with offices in Boston, New York, and San Francisco. Since its founding in 1999, the firm has raised over $27 billion in capital across its Private Equity and Private Debt businesses. Audax Private Equity has invested over $6 billion in more than 135 platforms and over 925 add-on acquisitions, and is currently investing out of its $3.5 billion, sixth private equity fund. Through its disciplined Buy & Build approach, Audax seeks to help platform companies execute add-on acquisitions that fuel revenue growth, optimize operations, and significantly increase equity value. With more than 250 employees and over 100 investment professionals, the firm is a leading capital partner for North American middle market companies. For more information, please visit the Audax Group website www.audaxgroup.com.

About CorEvitasSM

CorEvitas is the built-for-purpose gold-standard provider of real-world evidence. Through syndicated registry data and analytic services, CorEvitas helps biopharmaceutical companies demonstrate the value of their products to clinicians, patients, payers, and regulators. CorEvitas operates eight major autoimmune and inflammatory registries across the US, Canada, and Japan, collecting data from nearly 500 participating investigator sites. In addition to supporting hundreds of manuscripts and abstracts, CorEvitas has supported post approval safety commitments for multiple newly approved treatments in autoimmune diseases for both U.S. and European regulators. CorEvitas is headquartered in Waltham, MA. Its subsidiary, HealthiVibe, complements and strengthens the company's strong presence in disease registries by providing market-leading expertise in supporting innovative, evidence-based patient engagement initiatives across the product lifecycle. The HealthUnlocked technology platform hosts over 1.4 million patients in hundreds of condition-specific communities and significantly expands the scope of patient experiential data. Through Health iQ, CorEvitas has access to a broad range of UK and international data sets across primary and secondary care, as well as deep relationships with the NHS and leading UK academic institutions. CorEvitas is a portfolio company of Audax Private Equity.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

CorEvitasSM, LLC

Erem Latif

(+1) 508-408-5529

[email protected]

SOURCE CorEvitas