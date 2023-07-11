MICHAEL WEISZ APPOINTED YIELDSTREET CEO

News provided by

Yieldstreet

11 Jul, 2023, 07:00 ET

Co-Founder Milind Mehere to transition to senior advisor and continue on Board of Directors

Leadership Transition Comes as Yieldstreet Enters Next Phase of Growth

NEW YORK, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yieldstreet (the "Company"), the leading private market investing platform, today announced that Michael Weisz has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Milind Mehere will transition from his day-to-day responsibilities. Mehere and Weisz have co-led Yieldstreet for the past nine years both as co-founders, and Chief Executive Officer and President, respectively.

Continue Reading
MICHAEL WEISZ APPOINTED YIELDSTREET CEO
MICHAEL WEISZ APPOINTED YIELDSTREET CEO

The leadership transition comes at a pivotal moment for Yieldstreet as it continues to scale. The Company's succession planning was predicated on this growth trajectory as investors increasingly seek access to private market investments. Mehere will continue to be engaged with Yieldstreet as a board member, senior advisor, and shareholder.

Yieldstreet's strategy and vision will remain unchanged, and Weisz will continue to be supported by the Company's strong existing management team and deep bench of investment professionals across its private markets offerings. Recently, Yieldstreet has continued to grow its senior team with the appointments of Ted Yarbrough as its Chief Investment Officer, who joined after nearly thirty years at Citigroup, and Lea Stendahl, formerly a senior executive at E*TRADE, as Chief Marketing Officer.

"This is a significant moment for our industry, and Yieldstreet is well-positioned to take advantage of current opportunities amid market volatility. We are the leading alternatives platform for retail investors, and I am highly optimistic about our growth prospects moving forward," Weisz stated. "As alternative investments become increasingly mainstream and the category matures, we intend to be at the forefront of further asset class expansion and potential industry consolidation. I am confident we have the right people, technology, and strategic vision in place, and I am incredibly grateful for the many years of Milind's partnership and friendship." 

"After nine wonderful years building a company that is transforming the investor experience in private markets, now is the right time for a single voice to lead Yieldstreet," added Mehere. "I'm also very excited for my next chapter as a Yieldstreet board member and ongoing senior advisor. Yieldstreet's future is incredibly bright, and I have every confidence that under Michael's leadership the Company will reach new heights."

About Yieldstreet

With more than 440,000 members, Yieldstreet is the leading private market investing platform, helping investors diversify their portfolios with alternative assets spanning real estate, private credit, legal finance, art, and more. The platform is differentiated by its ten asset classes, institutional due diligence standards, strong track record, and seamless investor experience.

Media Contact
Clare Burrows / Kieren Weisert
[email protected]

SOURCE Yieldstreet

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.