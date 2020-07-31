Michael White Joins Starwood Energy as Senior Vice President

GREENWICH, Conn., July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Energy Group Global, LLC ("Starwood Energy"), a leading private investment firm focused on energy infrastructure, announced today that Michael "Mike" White has joined the firm as a Senior Vice President. Mr. White has more than 30 years of executive, operating and development expertise in the chemical and process industries, where he has led the development and execution of a number of large capital projects including greenfield, brownfield and revamp development.

In his new role, Mr. White will work closely with the Starwood Energy team to identify and evaluate attractive investment opportunities in the petrochemical space. In addition, he will assist and advise Starwood Energy on strategy and execution of existing investments. Mr. White is currently the President at Lakeview Petrochemical Advisors, and previously held senior executive positions at TPC Group, SunCoke, Sunoco and Lyondell.

"I am pleased to welcome Mike to our organization. We believe that the evolving petrochemical space will continue to provide meaningful investment opportunities in the infrastructure space and Mike's expertise will help us develop our strategy and refine our investment approach," said Himanshu Saxena, CEO of Starwood Energy.

About Starwood Energy Group Global, LLC

Starwood Energy Group is a private equity investment firm based in Greenwich, CT that specializes in energy infrastructure investments. Through its existing general opportunity funds and affiliated investment vehicles, Starwood Energy manages total equity commitments of approximately $3 billion and has executed transactions totaling more than $8 billion in enterprise value. For more information, please visit www.starwoodenergygroup.com.

