Michael Wiese Expands Support for Future Engineers with the Michael Wiese Scholarship for Engineering

DE SMET, S.D., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Michael WieseScholarship for Engineering today announces its official application cycle, inviting undergraduate students across the United States to apply for a one-time award recognizing exceptional promise in the engineering field. Established by engineer, inventor, and entrepreneur Michael Wiese, the scholarship seeks to identify and support students who demonstrate leadership, academic dedication, and a commitment to engineering excellence.

The Michael Wiese Scholarship for Engineering is designed for undergraduate students currently enrolled at accredited colleges or universities who are pursuing or planning to pursue a career in engineering. Applicants must maintain good academic standing and submit a complete application package, including an original essay, before the March 15, 2027 deadline. The scholarship winner will be announced on April 15, 2027.

Michael Wiese established this scholarship to encourage students who share his passion for innovation and practical problem-solving. With more than two decades of experience as President and Owner of American Engineered Products,

To apply, eligible students must submit their full name, contact information, college or university name, current field of study, expected graduation date, and original essay via email to [email protected]. Detailed guidelines and additional information are available on the official scholarship website at https://michaelwiesescholarship.com.

Michael Wiese's career has been defined by the intersection of technical expertise, creativity, and entrepreneurship. Since founding American Engineered Products in 2004, he has focused on creating durable, functional, and innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of customers worldwide. The Michael Wiese Scholarship for Engineering extends that professional legacy by supporting students who aspire to develop solutions that improve industries and communities alike.

With the application deadline set for March 15, 2027, students are encouraged to begin preparing their submissions well in advance. The winner will be notified on April 15, 2027, following a comprehensive review of all applications.

Michael Wiese believes that engineers play an essential role in shaping a better future, and this scholarship reflects his commitment to fostering the innovative mindsets required to address tomorrow's challenges.

For more information about the Michael Wiese Scholarship for Engineering, including full eligibility requirements and application instructions, visit https://michaelwiesescholarship.com or contact the scholarship team via email at [email protected].

Media Contact:

Spokesperson: Michael Wiese

Organization: Michael Wiese Scholarship for Engineering

Website: https://michaelwiesescholarship.com

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Michael Wiese Scholarship for Engineering