Michael Williams Named CEO Of GameWorks

In his expanded role, Williams will oversee the planning and growth of the GameWorks locations, including the installation of dedicated esports stadium facilities to existing venues. Williams stated, "Our plan is to take the success of GameWorks to new levels with both the inclusion of the esports arenas and by aggressively expanding the growth of the chain to additional markets throughout the country and beyond." Additionally, GameWorks esports centers will run the Oomba tournament management software for all of its events and tournaments.

He added, "We want GameWorks to become known as a chain of esports stadiums all across American and beyond to serve the rapidly growing audience of esports players and fans. The fact that we also provide the ideal venue for VR experiences, classic arcade titles, and board games makes GameWorks the perfect place for your weekly game night."

The global esports market will continue its rapid growth in 2018, with revenue rising 38% to $905.6 million, market research firm Newzoo predicted Wednesday. "As a consumer phenomenon, esports continues to grow its huge base of passionate fans across the globe," Newzoo Chief Executive Peter Warman said in a blog post. "As a business, esports is now entering a new and critical phase toward maturity. Big investments have been made, new league structures have been launched, sponsorship budgets have moved from experimental to continuous and international media rights trade is starting to heat up." *

The GameWorks venues are entertainment centers that offer a unique combination of games, food and sports for the whole family. Our goal is to provide families with a premiere entertainment and gaming experience in a safe and welcoming environment. Each of our locations offers a dynamic roster of classic and modern arcade attractions, unique American cuisine and a wide range of craft beers and cocktails. GameWorks has properties in Las Vegas, NV, Newport, KY, Laguna Hills, CA, Schaumburg, IL, Seattle, WA, Chesapeake, VA, and Denver, CO.

Oomba brings elegant organization to sports and games, including esports, with its cloud-based tournament management system. Founded in 2012, Oomba is the vision of serial entrepreneur, Michael Williams, who has produced, programmed, and designed more than 25 successful video games.



