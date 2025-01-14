Michael Winton Joins Autura as CEO to Lead Next Chapter of Growth and Innovation

BOSTON, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Autura, a leader in public and private towing management software, is proud to announce Michael Winton as its new Chief Executive Officer.

With a proven track record in the technology and software industries, Michael Winton has consistently driven business growth, built high-performing teams, and delivered innovative solutions that meet evolving market needs. Michael joins Autura after an 8.5 year tenure at AMCS where he served as President, North America for the global software company. Michael led revenue growth of over 36% CAGR and grew the customer base fivefold during that period.

"Autura's commitment to creating technology that solves real-world challenges and supports both public safety teams and towing service providers resonates deeply with me," said Michael Winton. "I'm excited to lead this incredible team as we redefine what's possible in the towing and vehicle management space."

This appointment comes as Autura continues to build on the momentum of its recent merger with Traxero, unifying two industry leaders under a single vision and ensuring customer success in both public and private markets.

"The board and I are confident that Michael Winton's leadership will guide Autura into its next phase of growth," said Vlad Besprozvany, Founder and Managing Partner at Nexa Equity. "His experience aligns perfectly with our goals of expanding market reach and delivering exceptional value to our customers."

As CEO, Michael Winton will prioritize Autura's focus on customers and enhancing our integrated software platform to optimize the towing and vehicle lifecycle.

About Autura

Autura provides innovative software solutions designed to streamline the towing lifecycle for towing service providers, government agencies, and vehicle sellers. By combining advanced dispatch, impound management, and marketplace tools, Autura helps towing businesses grow, improves public safety outcomes, and ensures seamless operations for all stakeholders. For more information, visit www.autura.com.

About Nexa Equity

Nexa Equity is a San Francisco, California based private equity firm that partners with founder-led, rapidly scaling SaaS companies that address markets underserved by technology to create enduring value for the benefit of its investors and portfolio companies. The firm has more than $400 million in private equity capital under management. The Nexa Equity team brings substantial investing and operational experience to the table and helps management teams professionalize and scale their businesses while driving long-term sustainable growth. For more information, please visit www.nexaequity.com .

About Radian Capital

Radian Capital is an NYC-based growth equity firm with over $1 billion of assets under management. Radian partners with strong entrepreneurs and management teams of software, marketplace, and tech-enabled services businesses by helping these companies systematically accelerate growth and innovation. For more information, please visit www.radiancapital.com.

