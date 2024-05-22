Michael Wolff, MD, named first Master Instructor for the Discseel® Procedure in the U.S.

Minimally invasive procedure repairs injured spinal discs without surgery.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Wolff, MD, has been named the first Master Instructor for the Discseel® Procedure, a non-surgical outpatient treatment for chronic back pain resulting from damaged discs.

Dr. Wolff, with more than 25 years of research in developing and safely performing intradiscal procedures, leads the Southwest as one of the few physicians certified by Discseel® founder, Kevin Pauza, MD, to offer the Discseel® Procedure to repair injured discs non-surgically.

"Often people suffer from chronic back and leg pain as a result of degenerative discs that don't function properly and can become "leaky" due to tears in the disc wall. As chemical mediators leak out they can irritate the disc itself and surrounding nerves." Dr. Wolff explained. "Many patients treated with the Discseel® Procedure have experienced significant improvement of their low back and leg pain and are able to enjoy an active lifestyle again while avoiding surgery and its inherent risks and prolonged recovery time."

Back pain often begins as small annular tears in disc walls, which, when left untreated, can lead to disc degeneration, bulging, and herniation. The Discseel® procedure, which is performed under fluoroscopic (X-ray) guidance, involves injecting fibrin into affected discs to immediately seal them. Fibrin promotes new tissue growth and healing both in the disc wall and inside the disc. Other biologic therapies, in addition to fibrin, can also be used during the procedure to further enhance and speed cellular regeneration. More than 7,000 Discseel® procedures have been performed, with data showing 82% of patients experiencing improvement in pain and function.

Dr. Wolff established Southwest Spine & Sports in Scottsdale, Arizona, in 1999 to help people with musculoskeletal injuries return to the life they love without surgery. He is double-board certified by the American Board of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation in both Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation and Pain Medicine. Dr. Wolff's education includes Emory University, undergraduate; Georgetown University, medical school; The Ohio State University, residency; and Illinois Sports & Spine, interventional spine fellowship. Dr. Wolff taught an interventional spine fellowship for over 20 years. He is a passionate leader in the field of Regenerative Medicine and a trusted source for detailed examinations, accurate diagnoses, cutting-edge treatments, and honest advice. In his local community, he is honored to be the "doctor's doctor", often being referred the toughest cases by other physicians, as well as treating them and their families.

Southwest Spine & Sports specializes in advanced regenerative and traditional treatments using state-of-the-art technologies to treat painful back, muscle, nerve and joint conditions and degenerative disc disease. Treatments include the Discseel® Procedure, platelet-rich plasma, biologic injections, IV wellness, and image-guided epidural and joint injections.

