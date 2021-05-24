Michaela Gascon Named KJT's New CEO

HONEOYE FALLS, N.Y., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KJT is pleased to announce that Michaela C. Gascon has been appointed CEO and President of KJT. Founder, Chairman and former CEO, Kenneth J. Tomaszewski, Ph.D. will retain his role as Chairman.

Michaela Gascon, President & CEO

Most recently, Michaela was the company's President/Chief Operating Officer. Michaela has worked at KJT from its start in 2007, in roles that have spanned all functions and increasingly prepared her for this new primary leadership role. She has consistently focused on client needs, process improvement, and quality, and has demonstrated incredible passion for KJT's success. Michaela attended SUNY Geneseo for her BS in Business Administration and completed her MBA at RIT's Saunders College of Business in 2008, while also working at KJT.

Dr. Tomaszewski founded KJT Group in 2007 and was formerly a SVP of Research at Harris Interactive and adjunct professor at the University of Rochester. Ken was the CEO for his entire tenure, focusing initially on direct client work, increasingly in a strategic role and focused on work for public release. In 2019, Dr. Tomaszewski sold his remaining ownership stake, and KJT became a 100% ESOP company. He has since aimed to facilitate an increased focus on KJT Core Values and culture, while preparing himself, Michaela, and the leadership team for the current announced change.

"I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished since our inception, individually and as a team. It's really an example of hard work, strong ethics, and aiming for an ever-better approach, while never taking things for granted. We did things the 'old-fashioned way.' Michaela is a fantastic leadership choice to continue this incredible story, and I am so excited to work with her in my new role, certainly more on the side lines for me, and see what our team can do together amidst the market's new challenges, under her leadership," said Dr. Tomaszewski. "I cannot thank Michaela enough, and many others, for the opportunity and trust they gave me, to lead us to this point."

Michaela said "Working across all departments at KJT has been an incredible experience over the past 14 years. This intimate familiarity with the roles all of our employees have allows for great empathy and a holistic perspective on how to best optimize company growth. I am incredibly proud of KJT as an organization, and excited about the progress we have made together in the past 17 months since I was appointed as President. I very much look forward to the future, as we have an incredible foundation of a truly unique and amazing workplace."

About KJT Group: KJT Group (www.kjtgroup.com) is an evidence-based consulting firm. We transform and empower business through evidence, insight and collaboration. Founded in 2007, KJT Group employs nearly 60 full-time staff across the United States and is 100% employee-owned.

