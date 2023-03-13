Michaelangelo's Chef Named James Beard Awards Semifinalist

Michael Annandono, Michaelangelo's Owner And Executive Chef, Was Announced As A Semifinalist In The 2023 Restaurant And Chef Awards - Considered To Be Among The Nation's Most Prestigious Honors.

BIG SKY, Mont., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Michaelangelo's Big Sky announced today that Executive Chef Michael Annandono has been named a James Beard Awards Semifinalist. Chef Michael is one of 20 prestigious semifinalists in the 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards Best Chef: Mountain (CO, ID, MT, UT, WY) category.

Chef Michael Annandono Was Announced As A Semifinalist In The 2023 Restaurant And Chef Awards.

Hailed as one of the highest honors in the culinary and food media industries, the James Beard Awards recognize exceptional talent and achievement in one's craft and a demonstrated commitment to promoting the values of equity, transparency, respect, integrity, community, and passion.

According to the James Beard Foundation, the Best Chef category includes, "Chefs who set high standards in their culinary skills and leadership abilities, and who are making efforts to help create a sustainable work culture in their respective regions while contributing positively to their broader community."

"I am beyond honored to be a James Beard Awards Semifinalist among a truly diverse and deserving group of talented individuals across the culinary industry," Executive Chef Michael Annandono said. "It's an absolute privilege to be recognized for this prestigious award."

Chef Michael gets his Italian inspiration from the Piedmont area of Italy where he trained one on one with the best Chefs and culinary influencers. During this time, he worked in numerous notable Italian restaurants and traveled around Italy learning about regional foods and mastering authentic Italian cuisine. When he returned home to Cleveland, Ohio, Chef Michael opened Michaelangelo's in May 2006 in Cleveland's Little Italy. After a successful launch and many accolades, Chef Michael and his dedicated team opened their second location in Big Sky, Montana in 2016.

"I fell in love with the community, atmosphere, and excitement in Big Sky on a trip many years ago. I knew this was the perfect place to open my second Michaelangelo's location. And now, I am so honored to represent Big Sky as a semifinalist for the James Beard Awards," Chef Michael said. "This is really a proud moment for me and the entire Michaelangelo's team. It's a testament to the skill, vision, and exceptional ingenuity of each and every team member and this wonderful city."

Nominees will be announced on Wednesday, March 29, and winners will be celebrated at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony on Monday, June 5, 2023, at the Lyric Opera of Chicago. For a complete list of the 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards Semifinalists, click here.

Michaelangelo's is an Italian restaurant serving authentic cuisine prepared by Executive Chef Michael Annandono. Named one of America's best chefs, Chef Michael gets his Italian inspiration from the Piedmont area of Italy where he trained one on one with notable Chefs and culinary influencers. Michaelangelo's first location opened in Cleveland, Ohio in 2006. After a successful launch and many accolades, Chef Michael and his sister Emily opened a second location in Big Sky, Montana in 2016.

Media Contact

Emily Annandono

Michaelangelo's Ristorante

406-995-7373

[email protected]

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Michaelangelo's Ristorante