Michaels Recalls Pottery Wheel Kits Due to Fire and Burn Hazard

Name of Product: Creatology® pottery wheel kits

Hazard: The battery compartment in the pottery wheel kit can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

Remedy: Refund

Consumers should immediately take the recalled pottery wheel kits away from children, stop using them and return them to any Michaels store for a full refund.

Consumer Contact:

Michaels at 800-642-4235 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.michaels.com and click on "Product Recalls" at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 263,000

Description:

This recall involves pottery wheel kits sold under the Michaels private brand Creatology®. The 16-piece kit includes a battery operated pottery wheel, 2 bags of clay, 4 molding tools, 6 paints, 2 paint brushes, and a sponge. The recalled pottery wheel kits are blue and have SKU number 078859 and one of the following UPC codes printed on the barcode on the back of the box.

SKU Number UPC codes 078859 0400100663462, 0042409006603, 0042409006702, 0042409006757, 0069545670017, 0886946767692

Incidents/Injuries: The firm has received one report of overheating, and one report of a fire in the battery compartment in the pottery wheel kits. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At: Exclusively at Michaels stores nationwide and online at www.michaels.com from August 2011 through February 2018 for about $25.

Distributor: Michaels Stores Procurement Co. Inc. (MSPCI), a subsidiary of The Michaels Companies Inc., of Irving, Texas

Manufactured in: China

About U.S. CPSC:

