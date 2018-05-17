Michaels Recalls Spin Art Kits Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

Name of Product: Creatology® Spin Art Kits

Hazard: The battery compartment in the spin art kit can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

Remedy: Refund

Consumers should immediately take the recalled spin art kits away from children, stop using them and return them to any Michaels store for a full refund.

Consumer Contact:

Michaels at 800-642-4235 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.michaels.com and click on "Product Recalls" at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 110,000

Description:

This recall involves spin art kits sold under the Michaels private brand Creatology®. The 34-piece kit includes one battery operated spin art wheel with cover, paint, paint brushes, and paper. The recalled art kits are blue and have SKU number 197861 and one of the following UPC codes printed on the barcode on the box.

Color SKU number UPC codes Blue 197861 042409093252, 042409930601, 042409093115, 042409093061, 042409931141, 069545093113, 400100663486

Incidents/Injuries: The firm has received two reports of battery compartments overheating in the spin art kits. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At: Exclusively at Michaels stores nationwide and online at www.michaels.com from August 2011 through February 2018 for about $25.

Distributor: Michaels Stores Procurement Co., Inc. (MSPCI), a subsidiary of The Michaels Companies Inc., of Irving, Texas

Manufactured in: China

