Michele Faissola Appointed to the Supervisory Board of Printemps SAS (Department Stores Business Group) and Placedestendances.com as Shareholders' Representative

Michele Faissola joins the board in May 2018 and will assist the firm as it aims to accelerate sales with an integrated retail and digital strategy and with the expansion of the foot-print internationally.

Welcoming Michele Faissola, Paolo De Cesare, President and CEO of Printemps Group, said: "Michele is a very gifted and experienced banker and asset manager, and we are thrilled that he will help us to achieve our strategic goals and commercial objectives of growth. He joins at a key time for Printemps as we adapt the business to a rapidly changing global retail market."

Michele Faissola commented: "Printemps is a group that is an inherent part of French culture and society. It's a company with heritage, panache and a very exciting future. I am delighted to work with the Company to help it achieve its ambitious goals."

Michele Faissola has almost 30 years' financial services experience, spanning investment banking, capital markets, wealth management, and asset management. He currently runs a large Family Office and advises companies and funds. Previously, he was Head of Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management, one of the four divisions of the bank, and a member of the Deutsche Bank Group Executive Committee. In this role he was responsible for about USD 1.3 trillion Asset under Management and managed over 6,000 people in 33 countries.

Faissola served as Chairman of DWS Asset Management, Chairman and Member of the Board of the GFMA (Global Financial Markets Association), as Vice Chairman of ISDA, (International Swaps and Derivatives Association) and as a Member of the Board of AFME (Association for Financial Markets in Europe).

About Printemps Group

Founded in 1865 by Jules Jaluzot, the Printemps group is a leading French retailer in fashion, luxury and beauty; it owns and manages 19 department stores in France. The Group has also the fast growing e- commerce business Place des Tendances, acquired in 2013.

With over 3,500 brands and a total surface area of 180,000m², the Group reported sales revenue of €1.7 billion in 2016. Printemps' 3,000 employees, all driven by a unique sense of service and whose expertise is one of the Group's cornerstones, welcome 70 million visitors to its stores annually.

Press contact:

Corinne Berthier

cberthier@printemps.fr

+33-(0)-1-42-82-42-60

SOURCE Printemps Group