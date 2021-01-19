Michele Ghee named CEO of EBONY & JET MAGAZINE

This titan of industry understands the privilege and responsibility of stepping into a leadership role within the culturally embedded Ebony and Jet brands. "Mr. Johnson was a visionary who operated with courage. He made a commitment to the Black American journey and in the process, he left an unforgettable legacy," says Ghee.

According to the new CEO, Ebony and Jet will hold true to those simple fundamental principles of documenting stories of Black Culture as it raises the brands' profile to reach a global community. "Our brands' main responsibility will be to focus completely on what our beloved audience wants and needs with bold informed editorial, brilliant content, and the opportunity to connect with like minded people. Paying homage to Mr. Johnson's legacy means that my team will carve-out and create our own path. We will NOT succumb to the status quo."

Of this appointment new owner Eden Bridgeman states, "We are honored to have Michele Ghee at the helm to steward these iconic brands. With a proven track record over a storied career thus far and a passion to bring her life experiences to Ebony and Jet we are excited at the future she will create. The next chapter of Ebony and Jet's history will be told for generations to come and having her continue to authentically document, innovate, and uplift the culture will be keys to our success."

Michele Thornton Ghee is proud and honored to serve as the CEO of 1145 Holdings LLC. The company includes all assets related to Ebony and Jet. She is charged with creating the vision and activating the strategy for these iconic brands as she steers them into the 21st century. The Brand value proposition will be embedded in Information|Inspiration|Inclusion. Ghee has worked in the media and entertainment space for over a quarter of a century. She has generated billions of dollars in revenue while working for some of the most powerful companies in the world including WME, CNN, A&E, The History Channel and BET Networks. While at BET, Michele created and ran the first and only network for black women: BETHer. This award-winning titan of industry is an expert in many areas including; leadership, culture, strategy, customer service, revenue generation, diversity, equity and inclusion and relationship building. She currently resides in New Jersey with her husband Tony and two kids Taylor and Jordan.

