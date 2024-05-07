Michele Sauk Joins Fortis Bank as Market President for Utah

DENVER, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortis Bank, a high-growth commercial bank serving small- to medium-sized privately held businesses in Colorado and Utah, is pleased to welcome Michele Sauk as their Market President for the Utah Market.

Michele Sauk is a seasoned leader with a passion for driving innovation and fostering growth in the banking and financial services industry. With over two decades of experience, Michele has honed her expertise in strategic planning, team leadership, and client relationship management. Throughout her career, Michele has held various key roles, where she has consistently demonstrated her commitment to delivering exceptional results through her leadership style focused on collaboration, mentorship, and cultivating a culture of excellence.

Michele is known for her ability to adapt to changing market dynamics and leverage emerging technologies to drive operational efficiency and enhance overall client experience. Her dedication to staying ahead of industry trends has positioned her as a respected thought leader in the financial services sector.

In addition to her professional achievements, Michele is deeply engaged in her community, actively volunteering her time and expertise to support various charitable initiatives. She is committed to making a positive impact both within the workplace and beyond.

"Throughout my career in banking, building and maintaining client relationships and ensuring my clients have the best service and options available to fit their needs has been my core focus," stated Sauk. "I am thrilled to join the Fortis team and lead the growth of our Utah market, knowing that client service has and always will be at the center of our culture."

"Michele's proven track record of success in the banking sector and deep understanding of the local market make her the ideal leader to drive our banking business forward in this dynamic region," added Josh Peters, Chief Lending Officer. "Her responsibilities include driving innovation, fostering partnerships, and delivering exceptional financial services to our clients and prospects, all while cultivating a culture of collaboration and excellence within the team."

With a focus on mentorship, team building, and professional development, Michele Sauk aims to leverage the collective expertise of the team to achieve outstanding results and establish Fortis as a leader in the Utah banking market.

About Fortis Bank

Fortis Bank is insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and is a state-chartered bank with offices in the Denver and Salt Lake City metropolitan areas. The bank provides business and personal clients with a full suite of loan, treasury management and deposit products, with an emphasis on Commercial and Specialty clients. To learn more about Fortis, visit www.fortisbankus.com.

