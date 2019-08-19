COARSEGOLD, Calif., Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Michele Schick-Schatzle is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Leading Professional in the field of Transportation as the President of Platinum Solutions, Inc.

With a strong focus on modern technology and innovations, Platinum Solutions, Inc. works to ensure Transportation and Logistics Services with a national area of distribution.

In the industry for over 34 years and as the President of Platinum Solutions for 15 years, Mrs. Schick-Schatzle is responsible for delivering first class customer service and maintaining client relations as well as staff management and the oversight of operations.

Throughout her education and training, Mrs. Schick-Schatzle earned a Bachelor's degree in Human Resources, Communications, and Social Sciences from Purdue University.

To further her professional development, Mrs. Schick-Schatzle is a member of the National Association of Professional Women. Charitable in nature, Mrs. Schick-Schatzle donates to her local children's hospital.

In acknowledgement of her professional achievement, Mrs. Schick-Schatzle has been honored as a NAPW VIP Woman of The Year.

Outside of work, Mrs. Schick-Schatzle enjoys quality family time, Camping, and Travel.

Mrs. Schick-Schatzle Dedicates this recognition in loving memory of her father, Wilhelm Schick as well as her mother Irmgard Schick. She also dedicates this to her brothers Bodo and Michael Schick, her husband Ken Schatzle, and her children Alexander, Daniel, Erich and David.

For more information, please visit www.dsvroad.net.

