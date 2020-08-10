Michelin Announces 2021 Road Atlas with Featured Driving Tours for Summer and Fall Getaways

Travelers will enjoy nearly 30 scenic drives across the U.S., from Alaska's glaciers to Arizona's deserts all the way to Maine's coast. Driving tours guide travelers around North America with stops in national and state parks along the way. Six drives across Canada take travelers from the otherworldly Alberta Badlands to the Canadian Rockies, with a stop at stunning Banff National Park.

"Michelin has guided travelers to the best trails, hotels and culinary destinations for more than 120 years, and it is excited to now offer a new version of its road atlas," said Eileen Osteen, director of travel guides and map sales for Michelin North America. "As travelers pivot to road trips during the pandemic recovery, Michelin's new 2021 Road Atlas is the ultimate companion for inspiring local and regional drives."

The 2021 Road Atlas also includes 1,000 travel center locations for easy pit stops. A unique format with a flip-of-the-page navigation enables travelers to easily select a destination from the main map. Travelers will find 245 inset city maps and GPS coordinates to more than 2,500 parks in this new spiral-bound edition.

Travelers may purchase the 2021 Road Atlas on Amazon or through their local bookstore (ISBN: 9782067244566).

