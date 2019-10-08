Michelin Announces New Sport Touring Tire Line-Up For Motorcycle Enthusiasts

The new sport touring product line includes the MICHELIN ® Road 5, MICHELIN ® Road 5 GT, MICHELIN ® Pilot ® Road 4 and MICHELIN ® Pilot ® Road 4 GT tires, designed for avid motorcyclists in search of greater confidence in wet and dry conditions, mile after mile.

Offering exceptional wet and dry grip in the sport touring segment, the MICHELIN® Road 5 tire line sets the standard in superior wet weather grip versus leading competitors thanks to the patented MICHELIN XST Evo siping and dual tread compound technologies (2CT and 2CT+).1 Designed to evacuate water efficiently, which helps increase confidence during wet conditions, the MICHELIN XST Evo sipe technology leads the segment in wet grip performance throughout the life of the tire.

The MICHELIN® Road 5 tire line builds on the innovative designs of two distinct predecessors, the MICHELIN® Pilot® Road 4 and Michelin's innovative tire for passenger vehicles, the MICHELIN® Premier® A/S. Even after 3,500 miles, the MICHELIN® Road 5 tire stops as short as a new MICHELIN Pilot® Road 4 tire2. Sport touring motorcycle enthusiasts also enjoy better dry grip versus MICHELIN Pilot® Road 4 tires due to Michelin's patented ACT+ casing providing riders with enhanced grip, comfort and stability.3

The MICHELIN® Road 5 GT tire delivers the same extraordinary performance as the MICHELIN® Road 5 tires and is designed for heavier sport touring motorcycles like the BMW R 1200 RT, BMW K 1600 GTL and the Kawasaki Concours 14.

Rounding out the new sport touring product family is the popular MICHELIN® Pilot® Road 4 and MICHELIN® Pilot® Road 4 GT tires, both champions on wet surfaces especially when braking while providing versatility and longevity.

Michelin simplified their Sport Touring tire line-up to meet market demand. Consumers can now take full advantage of Michelin's range of sport touring products at uniquely positioned price points.

Michelin's Sport Touring tire line-up consists of the following tires:

Description US

MSRP

Sept 1,

2019 CANADA

MSRP

Sept 1,

2019 110/70 ZR 17 M/C (54W) Road 5 Front TL $221.95 $296.95 120/60 ZR 17 M/C (55W) Road 5 Front TL $232.95 $311.95 120/70 ZR 17 M/C (58W) Road 5 Front TL $238.95 $320.95 140/70 ZR 17 M/C (69W) Road 5 Rear TL $244.95 $330.95 150/60 ZR 17 M/C (69W) Road 5 Rear TL $261.95 $351.95 150/70 ZR 17 M/C (69W) Road 5 Rear TL $280.95 $377.95 160/60 ZR 17 M/C (69W) Road 5 Rear TL $287.95 $384.95 180/55 ZR 17 M/C (73W) Road 5 Rear TL $304.95 $408.95 190/50 ZR 17 M/C (73W) Road 5 Rear TL $329.95 $441.95 190/55 ZR 17 M/C (75W) Road 5 Rear TL $342.95 $458.95 120/70 ZR 17 M/C (58W) Pilot Road 5 GT Front TL $251.95 $337.95 120/70 ZR 18 M/C (59W) Pilot Road 5 GT Front TL $253.95 $339.95 170/60 ZR 17 M/C (72W) Pilot Road 5 GT Rear TL $312.95 $420.95 180/55 ZR 17 M/C (73W) Pilot Road 5 GT Rear TL $323.95 $434.95 190/50 ZR 17 M/C (73W) Pilot Road 5 GT Rear TL $348.95 $468.95 190/55 ZR 17 M/C (75W) Pilot Road 5 GT Rear TL $363.95 $487.95 120/60 ZR 17 M/C (55W) Pilot Road 4 Front TL $198.95 $266.95 120/70 ZR 17 M/C (58W) Pilot Road 4 Front TL $204.95 $277.95 150/70 ZR 17 M/C (69W) Pilot Road 4 Rear TL $240.95 $323.95 160/60 ZR 17 M/C (69W) Pilot Road 4 Rear TL $244.95 $335.95 180/55 ZR 17 M/C (73W) Pilot Road 4 Rear TL $259.95 $354.95 190/50 ZR 17 M/C (73W) Pilot Road 4 Rear TL $280.95 $382.95 190/55 ZR 17 M/C (75W) Pilot Road 4 Rear TL $291.95 $392.95 120/70 ZR 17 M/C (58W) Pilot Road 4 GT Front TL $215.95 $287.95 120/70 ZR 18 M/C (59W) Pilot Road 4 GT Front TL $217.95 $289.95 170/60 ZR 17 M/C (72W) Pilot Road 4 GT Rear TL $265.95 $356.95 180/55 ZR 17 M/C (73W) Pilot Road 4 GT Rear TL $276.95 $370.95 190/50 ZR 17 M/C (73W) Pilot Road 4 GT Rear TL $297.95 $396.95 190/55 ZR 17 M/C (75W) Pilot Road 4 GT Rear TL $310.95 $413.95

For complete fitment information, please visit: https://motorcycle.michelinman.com

1. Based on internal wet lap times comparing MICHELIN® Road 5 tires with METZELER® Roadtec 01 tires, DUNLOP® ROADSMART III tires, CONTINENTAL® ContiRoadAttack 3 tires, PIRELLI® Angel GT tires, BRIDGESTONE® T30 EVO tires, and MICHELIN® Pilot® Road 4 tires in dimensions 120/70 ZR17 (front) and 180/55/ZR17 (rear) on a 2013 Suzuki® Bandit 1250S, conducted on a closed course in Ladoux, France. Actual results may vary. 2. Based on internal wet-braking tests comparing new MICHELIN® Pilot® Road 4 tires and worn (3,502 miles) MICHELIN Road 5 tires in tire sizes 120/70 ZR 17 (front) and 180/55 ZR17 (rear) on a 2013 Suzuki® Bandit 1250S, conducted in 2016 on a closed course in Ladoux, France. Actual results may vary. 3. Based on third-party commissioned tests comparing MICHELIN® Road 5 tires with MICHELIN Pilot® Road 4 tires in tire sizes 120/70 ZR 17 (front) and 180/55 ZR17 (rear) using a 2017 Kawasaki® Z900 conducted by MTE Test Center in Stuttgart, Germany. Actual results may vary.

About Michelin North America

Dedicated to the improvement of sustainable mobility, Michelin designs, manufactures and sells tires for every type of vehicle, including airplanes, automobiles, bicycles, earthmovers, farm equipment, heavy-duty trucks and motorcycles. The Company has earned a long-standing reputation for building innovative premium tires. In addition to tires, the Company also publishes travel guides, hotel and restaurant guides, maps and road atlases. Headquartered in Greenville, S.C., Michelin North America ( www.michelinman.com ) employs about 22,700 people and operates 19 major manufacturing plants. Learn more about purpose-driven careers with a purpose-driven company at jobs.michelinman.com .

SOURCE Michelin

Related Links

http://www.MichelinMedia.com

