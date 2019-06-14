MICHELIN Announces Price Increase for Commercial Tire Lines in U.S., Canada

GREENVILLE, S.C., June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Michelin North America, Inc., has announced a price increase up to 6% for the commercial Uniroyal® tire line and select off-highway products in the United States and Canada. The increases will be effective July 1, 2019, with additional details provided directly to customers.

About Michelin North America

Dedicated to the improvement of sustainable mobility, Michelin designs, manufactures and sells tires for every type of vehicle, including airplanes, automobiles, bicycles, earthmovers, farm equipment, heavy-duty trucks and motorcycles. The Company has earned a long-standing reputation for building innovative premium tires. In addition to tires, the Company also publishes travel guides, hotel and restaurant guides, maps and road atlases. Headquartered in Greenville, S.C., Michelin North America (www.michelinman.com) employs about 22,700 and operates 19 major manufacturing plants. Forbes magazine has ranked Michelin No. 1 on its annual survey of "Best Large Employers in America" for 2018. Learn more about purpose-driven careers with a purpose-driven company at jobs.michelinman.com .

SOURCE Michelin North America, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.michelinman.com

