Michelin Captures Top Honors In J.D. Power Original Equipment Customer Satisfaction Study

Michelin swept the industry's top honors in the Luxury, Passenger Car, Performance Sport and Truck/Utility segments. It was the Company's 15th consecutive highest ranking in the Luxury category, 10th consecutive highest ranking in the Passenger Car segment and third consecutive top ranking in the Truck/Utility category.

"Michelin is dedicated to a renewed focus on customers, from our manufacturing partners to the dealers who buy our tires to the consumers who use them," said Scott Clark, chairman and president, Michelin North America. "This recognition validates Michelin's organizational approach to quality, which results in products that consistently exceed performance expectations and an ongoing improvement in service to our customers."

Customer satisfaction with Michelin's original equipment tires improved over 2017 results in all four categories, including a 28-point gain in the Performance Sport segment and 19 points in the Truck/Utility category.

The 2018 U.S. Original Equipment Tire Customer Satisfaction Study is based on responses from more than 30,477 vehicle owners of 2016 and 2017 model-year vehicles. Satisfaction was examined in four areas: tire wear, tire ride, tire appearance and tire traction/handling. More information about the 2018 O.E. Tire Customer Satisfaction Study can be found HERE.

J.D. Power is a global marketing information services company operating in key business sectors across a variety of industries, including market research, automotive forecasting, performance improvement, Web intelligence and customer satisfaction.

About Michelin North America

Dedicated to the improvement of sustainable mobility, Michelin designs, manufactures and sells tires for every type of vehicle, including airplanes, automobiles, bicycles, earthmovers, farm equipment, heavy-duty trucks and motorcycles. Michelin also offers a full range of innovative services and solutions that help make mobility safer, more efficient and more environmentally friendly. To create unique mobility experiences, Michelin also publishes travel guides, hotel and restaurant guides, maps, and road atlases. Headquartered in Greenville, S.C., Michelin North America, Inc., (www.michelinman.com) employs more than 20,000 people and operates 19 manufacturing plants in the U.S. and Canada.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/michelin-captures-top-honors-in-jd-power-original-equipment-customer-satisfaction-study-300628321.html

SOURCE Michelin

Related Links

http://www.MichelinMedia.com

