Michelin Challenge Design Becomes Movin'On Challenge Design

"Design can solve complex problems. With creativity in design we can achieve a better understanding of human needs and shape the future of sustainable mobility in its many forms," said Mike Marchand, Michelin North America director of sustainable development and mobility.

"We are excited that Challenge Design will become an official pillar of the Movin'On ecosystem and further engage the global design community in support of evolving sustainable mobility solutions," Marchand said.

The 2021 theme is "RESPECT: Ending Isolation and Conquering the Mobility Divide"

"Age and disability can limit access to safe and affordable mobility for one of every four people in the world today, reducing joy and the ability to fully participate in, benefit from, and contribute to society both socially and economically," said Nick Mailhiot, chairman of the 2021 Movin'On Challenge Design competition.

"The 2021 Movin'On challenge to entrants is to design a future with truly inclusive access to mobility, a future that breaks down barriers and increases the personal well-being and respect for all people," Mailhiot said.

Artists, designers, engineers, architects, city planners and creatives worldwide are invited to enter, in teams or individually.

The competition will open for entries on Nov. 1, 2020, and close March 1, 2021. Entries are judged by a prestigious international jury, including heads of advanced design for major mobility organizations.

The three winners will be invited to participate in the June 2021 Movin'On Summit in Montreal as guests of the organizers.

Through its first 20 years, Challenge Design received more than 14,000 entries from 134 countries. Recent winners and Judge's Award recipients have included university and graduate program students, professional designers, engineers, futurists and cross-functional teams.

