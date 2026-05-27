Michelin Guide adds New Braunfels' Sophie's Gasthaus to its 2026 hotel recommendations

Sophie's Gasthaus first hotel in New Braunfels to be included in prestigious guide

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sophie's Gasthaus in historic downtown New Braunfels has been included in the Michelin Guide 2026 recommendations on places to stay. It's the first hotel in New Braunfels to receive the distinction, and one of 70 Texas hotel properties to be selected.

"It is an incredible honor to be selected by The Michelin Guide," said Sophie's Gasthaus Owner Jamie Seals. "Our team has worked diligently to curate a boutique hotel and gathering space that celebrates its German heritage and creative spirit; a space that is warm, inviting and inspiring."

Sophie's Gasthaus in New Braunfels, TX is included in the Michelin Guide 2026 recommendations on places to stay. Post this Sophie’s Gasthaus in historic downtown New Braunfels has been included in the Michelin Guide 2026 recommendations on places to stay. It’s the first hotel in New Braunfels to receive the distinction, and one of 70 Texas hotel properties to be selected. Opened in 2020, the restored early 1900’s mansion maintains the traditional German architecture of its era.

The Michelin Guide does not require numerical quotas or a select style of hotel. Hotels can be urban, rural, luxurious, or budget-friendly. But hotels must meet five universal criteria: The hotel is an open door to the destination; excellence in interior design and architecture; quality and consistency in service, comfort and maintenance; consistency between the level of experience and the price paid; and individuality, reflecting personality and authenticity.

"We believed we met all the criteria, so we applied in the summer of 2025. The application was accepted, and they shared it would take 6 months for inspectors to review. We didn't know when the inspectors arrived or how long they stayed," said Sophie's Gasthaus General Manager Erin Matthews. "We were notified earlier this year that we had been selected."

According to The Michelin Guide, anonymous and independent inspectors around the world decide The Michelin Guide hotel selection based on a universal methodology. Inspectors are hospitality experts with extensive professional experience in the sector, as well as passionate travelers who crisscross the globe in search of establishments that will inspire and delight guests.

"The Michelin Guide accolade is a first for the New Braunfels hospitality industry, one that significantly compliments the charm of our historic downtown," said Visit New Braunfels President Tanya Pence. "Big praise goes to Sophie's Gasthaus for their creative concept that preserved an historic structure and greenspace, while at the same time adding style and flare through their contemporary art collection."

Opened in 2020, Sophie's Gasthaus is an 8-bedroom boutique hotel property, small wedding venue and quaint gathering space located in historic downtown New Braunfels. The restored early 1900's mansion maintains the traditional German architecture of its era. One-hundred-fifty year old Magnolia trees blanket the entry to the hotel's outdoor greenspace and lounge area that includes a pool and hot tub. Each guest room is named after a significant New Braunfels historical figure; the décor and furniture were meticulously selected to honor those founders. The walls throughout the hotel are adorned with contemporary art borrowed from West Chelsea Contemporary in Austin.

"Our vision was one that combined greenspace, history and our love of art," said Seals. "The art we showcase at Sophie's Gasthaus is approachable and thought-provoking. We wish for the art to spark conversation and inspire people to connect."

New Braunfels

Deep in the heart of the Texas Hill Country, conveniently set astride the IH-35 corridor between San Antonio and Austin, rests beautiful New Braunfels, Texas. Founded in 1845 by German settlers, New Braunfels is overflowing with old world heritage and small-town Texas charm.

From boundless adventures on the beautiful Comal and Guadalupe Rivers to wholesome entertainment at Schlitterbahn Waterpark and Natural Bridge Wildlife Ranch & Natural Bridge Caverns to strolls through local art and historic galleries, and diverse dining experiences, the activities and sights are endless. New Braunfels is home to Texas' oldest bakery Naegelin's, Texas oldest dance hall Gruene Hall, and Wurstfest, an annual German heritage celebration.

New Braunfels has received significant travel recognitions and accolades including the Texas Travel Awards 2024 Destination of the Year, has been recognized by Forbes Advisor as one of the Top 50 travel destinations in 2024, Trip Advisor's America's 20 Family Most Kid Friendly Places for a Family Vacation and Southern Living's The South's Best Cities on the Rise 2024. In January 2025, HGTV recognized Gruene as one of the most charming small towns in the U.S.

SOURCE Visit New Braunfels