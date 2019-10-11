MICHELIN Guide Celebrates 15 Years In New York City With Expansion To Westchester County

"As an international reference and trusted companion for travelers for more than 120 years, Michelin is honored to recognize the evolution of gastronomy and culinary talent in Westchester County," said Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the MICHELIN Guides. "Inspectors were particularly impressed by the technique and highest quality of ingredients that they discovered during multiple visits to the area. Our move into Westchester County is a natural progression from restaurants in the city to those a short drive away."

With 32 editions worldwide, the MICHELIN Guide offers a selection of the best restaurants in each category of comfort and price. One, two and three stars identify establishments serving exceptional cuisine rich in flavor and infused with the personality of a talented chef. Bib Gourmands, announced one week prior to the starred selections, feature designations given to select restaurants that offer good quality food for good value. The Michelin Plate recognizes establishments that provide a good meal that is capably prepared with fresh ingredients.

The 2020 MICHELIN Guide New York City will go on sale Oct. 23, 2019, at major book sellers for a suggested retail price of $18.99 (ISBN 97820672390050).

About Michelin

Dedicated to the improvement of sustainable mobility, Michelin designs, manufactures and sells tires for every type of vehicle, including airplanes, automobiles, bicycles, earthmovers, farm equipment, heavy-duty trucks and motorcycles. The Company has earned a long-standing reputation for building innovative premium tires. In addition to tires, the Company also publishes travel guides, hotel and restaurant guides, maps and road atlases. Headquartered in Greenville, S.C., Michelin North America ( www.michelinman.com ) employs about 22,700 people and operates 19 major manufacturing plants. Learn more about purpose-driven careers with a purpose-driven company at jobs.michelinman.com .

