MICHELIN Guide Inspectors Discover Six New Bib Gourmands in Washington, D.C.

Here's the list of new Bib Gourmands, with inspector notes from each restaurant:

Ellē

In addition to daily bread specials, there are also items such as uni grilled cheese slathered with raclette, caramelized onion and fermented chili and a labneh roasted vegetable salad.

Hitching Post

Fried chicken takes center stage. Like most other items on this menu, it is made-to-order daily and absolutely worth the wait.

Karma Modern Indian

In a city replete with options for Indian dining, Karma Modern Indian stands out, thanks to high-quality ingredients, thoughtful presentation and expert use of spices.

Makan

This kitchen serves cross-cultural deliciousness you expect from Malaysian cooking, which takes its culinary cues from India and China.

Queen's English

The menu reveals a modern take on Hong Kong plates. The high-heat wok dishes show a blend of fresh ingredients and balanced flavors.

Residents Café & Bar

The menu underscores an array of contemporary plates with Middle Eastern and European elements.

"Restaurants continue to emerge from the global health crisis with incredible resilience and creativity," said Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the MICHELIN Guides. "The MICHELIN Guide is delighted to launch our three-week, 'Still Serving' series with these local gems in the Washington, D.C. Bib Gourmand category."

