MICHELIN Guide Inspectors Reveal New Stars in Chicago

"MICHELIN Guide inspectors were honored to commemorate the strength and creativity of Chicago chefs and restaurant teams throughout the past year," said Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the MICHELIN Guides. "Our teams look forward to discovering even more new talent in the area as the industry continues to emerge from the crisis."

Here's the list of new starred restaurants, with inspector notes from each restaurant:

Ever (West Loop-Two Star)

Chef Curtis Duffy and Michael Muser have triumphantly returned, and now preside over a bespoke room where the chef's vision of fine dining enchants palates with complex flavors, stirring textures and visual fireworks.

Moody Tongue (South Loop-Two Star)

Chef Jared Wentworth offers a tasting menu concept housed in the Moody Tongue brewery building. Each course of the seasonal, ingredient-driven menu is paired with an equally creative beer of their own design, seamlessly woven into the kitchen's compositions.

Porto (Bucktown-One Star)

Young chef Marcos Campos' style is anchored by his Spanish heritage and explores the Atlantic coast of Spain and Portugal through its conservas, seafood and specialty rice dishes.

The MICHELIN Guide Chicago Selection:

Bib Gourmands = (Good food at moderate price) 58 o (Exceptional cuisine, worth a special journey) 1 n (Excellent cuisine, worth a detour) 5 m (High quality cooking, worth a stop) 18 Cuisine types reflected in selection 30 Cuisine types starred restaurants 7 Cuisine types reflected in Bib Gourmands 23

