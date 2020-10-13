MICHELIN Guide Presents 'Virtual Family Meal' to Honor California Restaurants' Creativity, Strength, Resilience

"We know the restaurant industry still faces enormous challenges in getting back on its feet," said Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the MICHELIN Guides. "We are confident this will occur, as soon as health and safety protocols allow. Diners won't lose their desire for great food; in fact, the importance of a shared meal has never been so present in our minds as it is at this time."

The MICHELIN Guide will host an online gathering of support for California restaurants through a Virtual Family Meal on Oct. 27, 2020, at 4 p.m. PT. "Family meal" is a cherished tradition around the world in which restaurant staff sit together before food service begins to enjoy a meal prepared by one of their own.

Restaurateurs and food lovers can secure a seat at the table and register for the event by visiting guide.michelinman.com. This virtual gathering is sponsored by Rémy Martin and will be broadcast on YouTube.

"Although the 2020 selections will not be announced this year, the MICHELIN Guide wants new and inspiring talent to be recognized," said Nora Vass, director of food and travel experiences for Michelin North America. "We will use the Family Meal event as an opportunity to showcase more than 20 new inspector discoveries throughout the state."

In addition to recognizing new talent in California, the event will also feature appearances from celebrity chefs, an online fundraiser to benefit the California Association of Food Banks and the introduction of the first sustainability distinction in the United States.

The MICHELIN Guide recently donated 100,000 face masks to the California Association of Food Banks to assist with the organization's pandemic and wildfire relief efforts. Leading the fight against hunger, the California Association of Food Banks represents 42 food banks who partner with 6,000 local organizations to feed millions of Californians each year. The organization also helps keep food banks stocked with nutritious foods, connects community members with nutrition programs, protects and enhances the nutrition safety net and works to create equitable access to food for all Californians.

