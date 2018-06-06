Michelin-Honored Chef Alain Verzeroli Joins InvestHospitality As Director of Culinary Operations

Verzeroli's extensive culinary career has afforded him opportunities for leadership positions at five Michelin three-star restaurants across Paris, Hong Kong and Tokyo. He worked closely with Joël Robuchon at Le Relais du Parc Restaurant and Joël Robuchon Restaurant in Paris, France. Most recently, Verzeroli served as Restaurant Director at Château Restaurant Joël Robuchon in Tokyo, where his guidance led to annual receipt of three Michelin stars for ten consecutive years– every year since the release of the Japan Michelin guide in 2008.

"I spent the last 24 years working almost exclusively alongside Joël Robuchon, leading several of his restaurant operations around the world," said Chef Alain Verzeroli. "I am excited to bring the success we found in Tokyo to new restaurants in Miami and New York, showcasing the standards and quality of food our patrons expect while utilizing fresh, local ingredients in new and exciting ways."

The upcoming Miami Design District opening of L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon will be the restaurant's first location in Florida, offering upscale Modern French cuisine to the Miami dining scene. The new multi-concept restaurant in New York City's Midtown will feature a less formal dining space on the first floor and a formal, fine dining seating area on the second floor. Cuisine will be true to Chef Joël Robuchon's classical French training and influenced by Chef Alain's time working in Hong Kong and Tokyo, incorporating unique flavors into a French repertoire.

"Chef Alain's deep knowledge of gourmet cuisine and fine dining, paired with his respected track record of running successful restaurant business operations, increases our culinary expertise in alignment with Joël Robuchon and his growing legacy of 32 Michelin Guide stars to date," said Eric Stoerr, President of InvestHospitality. "We are excited to play a part in Chef Alain's leadership of additional successful restaurants in North America and beyond."

L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon is a restaurant from legendary Chef Joël Robuchon, who currently holds 32 Michelin stars - more than any chef in the world - and operates fine dining destinations across the globe. The name refers to a craftsman's workshop, as chefs utilize the highest quality ingredients and immaculate technique to create Modern French dishes with local products sourced from top purveyors. The restaurant has 12 locations globally with a new location opening in Miami in December 2018. For more information, please visit: https://www.joelrobuchonusa.com/.

