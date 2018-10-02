MICHELIN Hosts Marquee Cuisine Series in New York

GREENVILLE, S.C., Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Michelin has announced a month-long series of culinary events in New York in association with Chefs Club and Robert Parker Wine Advocate. Dining events will feature an exclusive line up of Michelin-starred chefs from Nov. 6 to Nov. 20.

Recognized globally for excellence and quality, the MICHELIN® Guide offers a selection of the best restaurants in each category of comfort and price. Michelin's renowned one, two and three stars identify establishments serving the highest quality cuisine.

The series begins with the announcement of the 2019 MICHELIN Guide New York selection on Nov. 6 at the iconic Rainbow Room on the 65th floor of Rockefeller Center. A limited number of tickets are available to the public. The gala will include a tasting menu prepared by chef Gabriel Kreuther of Gabriel Kreuther (*), chef Emma Bengtsson of Aquavit (**), chef Melissa Rodriguez of Del Posto (*) and chef David Shim of Cote (*). For more information, visit https://a-matter-of-taste.com/en/event/component/mgnyc18.

Separately, the MICHELIN Guide and Chefs Club, a restaurant venue in Manhattan's Nolita community, will showcase top culinary talents from the Guide's starred selections throughout the United States. The limited-edition series will seat just 80 people at each of the 12 dinner events. Guests will enjoy a MICHELIN Guide experience with exclusive tasting menus, pairing the chefs' dishes with some of the world's top-rated wines reviewed by Robert Parker Wine Advocate.

"The series with Chefs Club is a unique opportunity to showcase some of the best American chefs and their teams in New York for an exceptional culinary experience," said Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the MICHELIN Guide.

For this dinner series, the MICHELIN Guide has invited four featured chefs to host three events each: chef Val Cantu of Californios (**) in San Francisco (Nov. 8–10): chef Ryan McCaskey of Acadia (**) in Chicago (Nov. 12–14): chef Mourad Lahlou of Mourad (*) in San Francisco (Nov. 15–17): and chef Jon Sybert of Tail Up Goat (*) in Washington, D.C. (Nov. 18–20). To learn more and purchase tickets, visit http://www.chefsclub.com/dinnerseries/.

Celebrating 40 years of unparalleled, expert and comprehensive wine criticism, Robert Parker Wine Advocate is hosting a "Matter of Taste" series in New York. Featuring wines that represent the best of the best, all wines featured at the Matter of Taste walk-about tasting series, master classes and dinners have been rated at 95 points or above.

Festivities will begin on Nov. 8 with a Robert Parker Charity Wine Gala, featuring chef Daniel Boulud of Restaurant Daniel (**). On Nov. 9, Chefs Club will host a Matter of Taste dinner featuring Chateau Lafite Rothschild and chef Gabe McMackin of The Finch (*) in Brooklyn. Tickets are also available for a Matter of Taste dinner at Del Posto (*) on Nov. 10 featuring chef Melissa Rodriguez. To learn more and purchase tickets, visit https://a-matter-of-taste.com/en/event/NY2018.

