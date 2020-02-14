Michelin Implements Price Increase Across North American Passenger Brands for Selected Products

GREENVILLE, S.C., Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Michelin North America, Inc., has notified its dealers of an upcoming price increase up to 7% in the United States and up to 5% in Canada for selected MICHELIN®, BFGoodrich®, and Uniroyal® brand products in the passenger and light-truck tire categories.

The increase will be effective on March 16, 2020. Price changes may vary across specific products within each brand portfolio. Details will be presented directly to dealers, with additional questions addressed directly through account managers.

About Michelin

Dedicated to the improvement of sustainable mobility, Michelin designs, manufactures and sells tires for every type of vehicle, including airplanes, automobiles, bicycles, earthmovers, farm equipment, heavy-duty trucks and motorcycles. The Company has earned a long-standing reputation for building innovative premium tires. In addition to tires, the Company also publishes travel guides, hotel and restaurant guides, maps and road atlases. Headquartered in Greenville, S.C., Michelin North America (www.michelinman.com) employs about 22,700 and operates 19 major manufacturing plants. Learn more about purpose-driven careers with a purpose-driven company at jobs.michelinman.com.

