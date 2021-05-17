Michelin Implements Price Increase Across Passenger Brands and Commercial Offers in North American Market

GREENVILLE, S.C., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Michelin North America, Inc., has announced price increases up to 6% on select MICHELIN®, BFGOODRICH® and UNIROYAL® passenger and light truck replacement tires as well as up to 13% on both on- and off-road commercial tire offers due to market dynamics. This increase will be effective on July 1 in the United States and Canada.

Price changes may vary across specific products within each brand portfolio. Details will be presented to dealers, fleets, end-users and commercial equipment manufacturers by June 1 with additional questions addressed directly through account managers.

About Michelin North America

Michelin, the leading mobility company, is dedicated to enhancing its customers' mobility, and sustainably; designing and distributing the most innovative tires, services and solutions for its customers' needs; providing digital services, maps and guides to help enrich trips and travels and make them unique experiences; and developing high-technology materials that serve a variety of industries. Headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, Michelin North America has approximately 23,000 employees and operates 34 production facilities in the United States and Canada. (michelinman.com)

