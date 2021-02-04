Michelin Implements Price Increase on Select Commercial Offers in the North American Market

GREENVILLE, S.C., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Michelin North America will implement price increases for:

Commercial Services;

select commercial offers to fleet customers;

select material handling products;

and select wheels,

in the United States and Canada due to changing business dynamics of the North American markets effective on March 1, 2021.

Price changes vary by country across specific products and services based on the highly dynamic market conditions in the supported customer industries. Details will be presented directly to dealers and fleet customers with additional questions addressed directly through account managers.

About MICHELIN NORTH AMERICA

Dedicated to the improvement of sustainable mobility, Michelin designs, manufactures and sells tires for every type of vehicle, including airplanes, automobiles, bicycles, earthmovers, farm equipment, heavy-duty trucks and motorcycles. Michelin also offers a full range of innovative services and solutions that help make mobility safer, more efficient and more environmentally friendly. To create unique mobility experiences, Michelin publishes travel guides, hotel and restaurant guides, maps and road atlases. Headquartered in Greenville, S.C., Michelin North America, Inc. employs more than 20,000 people and operates 19 major manufacturing plants in the U.S. and Canada.

SOURCE Michelin

Related Links

http://www.MichelinMedia.com

