Michelin Inspectors Reveal 10 New Starred Restaurants In New York City And Westchester County

Atomix and Blue Hill at Stone Barns receive two-star awards in the Guide's 15th edition

Oct 21, 2019, 15:30 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Michelin today released its star selection in the newest edition of the 2020 MICHELIN Guide New York City and Westchester County. The list features two new restaurants in the two-star category and eight new one-star establishments.

With 32 editions worldwide, the MICHELIN Guide selected New York City as its first U.S. destination 15 years ago. The trusted companion for travelers and foodies now publishes four U.S. editions, including New York City and Westchester County; Chicago; Washington, D.C.; and the newly-released statewide California edition.

"As an international destination for gastronomy and tourism, New York City continues to serve as a global leader, thanks to its rich diversity in cuisine types, wealth of talent and experience among chefs," said Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the MICHELIN Guides. "This year's selection of 76 starred establishments offers diners a range of distinctive experiences, from the contemporary Korean dining at Atomix to the devout farm-to-table ethos at Blue Hill at Stone Barns. Inspectors were especially impressed by an extraordinary execution of the Guide's five criteria including the quality of ingredients, the mastery of cooking technique, the harmony of flavors, consistency over time, both during the meal and throughout the year and the personality of the chef as it is expressed on the plate."

The complete New York selection will be available immediately online at guide.michelin.com. Diners and food lovers can find free digital access to the full 2020 restaurant selection, and also enjoy exclusive content and stories about the restaurants in New York or other global editions.

The 2020 MICHELIN Guide New York City and Westchester County will go on sale Oct. 23, 2019, at major book sellers for a suggested retail price of $18.99 (ISBN 97820672390050).

Here's the list of new two-star awards, with a short description of each restaurant:

Atomix
Traditional dishes like jeon and banchan are brilliantly reinterpreted with this elegant and contemporary take on Korean dining. The level of detail from chef Junghyun Park and his wife Ellia is astounding at this luxe townhouse dining room.

Blue Hill at Stone Barns
Chef Dan Barber's onslaught of clever bites of mostly vegetables are plucked from the property's greenhouses and working farm. The kitchen serves excellent cuisine with a distinct personality in its stunning dining room that was formerly a dairy barn.

New one-star awards:

Benno
Confident cooking is delivered in this classically inspired and Italian-influenced dining room led by chef Jonathan Benno. Dishes are prepared with skill and utilize top shelf ingredients.

Crown Shy
Chef James Kent is a serious and experienced talent, offering an enticing menu of creative, refined and approachable fare at his wonderful new dining room.

Estela
Estela's stature as a beloved downtown favorite is well-deserved. Inspectors found the cooking by chef Ignacio Mattos and his team incredibly consistent, unique and utterly enjoyable.

The Four Horsemen
This charming café and wine bar offers a delightful dinner menu by chef Nick Curtola that impressed inspectors with its astute preparation and bold, yet balanced flavors.

Le Jardinier
Chef Alain Verzeroli's cuisine highlights seasonality and the best quality products. Meals here are further enhanced by off-beat elements like gluten-free bread and plant-based ice cream. 

Odo
Chef Hiroki Odo's personal expression of kaiseki can be enjoyed at his counter secreted away behind a small front bar.

Oxalis
Chef Nico Russell offers a dinner menu that features creative compositions at this pop-up, turned brick-and-mortar this past winter. The "Carte Blanche" menu is priced at $70, offering great value for a starred restaurant.

Ukiyo
This lovely counter run by Chef Marco Prins is a delight for its high-quality ingredients and impeccable seasoning.

MICHELIN Guide New York City 2020

Starred establishments

Three-Star restaurants
Exceptional cuisine, worth a special journey

ESTABLISHMENT

AREA

SUB AREA

NEW

Chef

Chef's Table at Brooklyn Fare

Manhattan

Midtown West

César Ramirez

Eleven Madison Park

Manhattan

Gramercy, Flatiron & Union Square

Daniel Humm

Le Bernardin

Manhattan

Midtown West

Eric Ripert

Masa

Manhattan

Midtown West

Masa Takayama

Per Se

Manhattan

Midtown West

Thomas Keller

Two-Star restaurants
Excellent cuisine, worth a detour

ESTABLISHMENT

AREA

SUB AREA

NEW

Aquavit

Manhattan

Midtown East

Aska

Brooklyn

Williamsburg

Atera

Manhattan

TriBeCa

Atomix

Manhattan

Gramercy, Flatiron & Union Square

NEW

Blanca

Brooklyn

Fort Greene & Bushwick

Blue Hill at Stone Barns

Westchester

NEW

Daniel

Manhattan

Upper East Side

Gabriel Kreuther

Manhattan

Midtown West

Ichimura at Uchū

Manhattan

Lower East Side

Jean-Georges

Manhattan

Upper West Side

Jungsik

Manhattan

TriBeCa

Ko

Manhattan

East Village

L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon

Manhattan

Chelsea

Modern (The)

Manhattan

Midtown West

One-Star restaurants
High quality cooking, worth a stop

ESTABLISHMENT

AREA

SUB AREA

NEW

Agern

Manhattan

Midtown East

Ai Fiori

Manhattan

Midtown West

Aldea

Manhattan

Gramercy, Flatiron & Union Square

Bar Uchū

Manhattan

Lower East Side

CLOSED

Bâtard

Manhattan

TriBeCa

Benno

Manhattan

Gramercy, Flatiron & Union Square

NEW

Blue Hill

Manhattan

Greenwich & West Village

Bouley at Home

Manhattan

Gramercy, Flatiron & Union Square

Carbone

Manhattan

Greenwich & West Village

Casa Enríque

Queens

Casa Mono

Manhattan

Gramercy, Flatiron & Union Square

Caviar Russe

Manhattan

Midtown East

Claro

Brooklyn

Sunset Park

Clocktower (The)

Manhattan

Gramercy, Flatiron & Union Square

Contra

Manhattan

Lower East Side

Cote

Manhattan

Gramercy, Flatiron & Union Square

Crown Shy

Manhattan

Financial District

NEW

Del Posto

Manhattan

Chelsea

Estela

Manhattan

SoHo & Nolita

NEW

Finch (The)

Brooklyn

Fort Greene & Bushwick

Four Horsemen (The)

Brooklyn

Williamsburg

NEW

Gotham Bar and Grill

Manhattan

Greenwich & West Village

Gramercy Tavern

Manhattan

Gramercy, Flatiron & Union Square

Hirohisa

Manhattan

SoHo & Nolita

Jeju Noodle Bar

Manhattan

Greenwich & West Village

Jewel Bako

Manhattan

East Village

Kajitsu

Manhattan

Midtown East

Kanoyama

Manhattan

East Village

Kosaka

Manhattan

Greenwich & West Village

L'Appart

Manhattan

Financial District

Le Coucou

Manhattan

SoHo & Nolita

Le Jardinier

Manhattan

Midtown East

NEW

Marea

Manhattan

Midtown West

Meadowsweet

Brooklyn

Williamsburg

Musket Room (The)

Manhattan

SoHo & Nolita

Nix

Manhattan

Greenwich & West Village

Noda

Manhattan

Gramercy, Flatiron & Union Square

NoMad

Manhattan

Gramercy, Flatiron & Union Square

Odo

Manhattan

Gramercy, Flatiron & Union Square

NEW

Okuda

Manhattan

Chelsea

Oxalis

Brooklyn

Fort Greene & Bushwick

NEW

Oxomoco

Brooklyn

Williamsburg

Peter Luger

Brooklyn

Williamsburg

River Café (The)

Brooklyn

Downtown

Satsuki

Manhattan

Midtown West

Sushi Amane

Manhattan

Midtown East

Sushi Ginza Onodera

Manhattan

Midtown East

Sushi Inoue

Manhattan

Harlem, Morningside & Washington Heights

Sushi Nakazawa

Manhattan

Greenwich & West Village

Sushi Noz

Manhattan

Upper East Side

Sushi Yasuda

Manhattan

Midtown East

Tempura Matsui

Manhattan

Midtown East

Tuome

Manhattan

East Village

Ukiyo

Manhattan

East Village

NEW

Uncle Boons

Manhattan

SoHo & Nolita

Wallsé

Manhattan

Greenwich & West Village

ZZ's Clam Bar

Manhattan

Greenwich & West Village

