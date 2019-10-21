Michelin Inspectors Reveal 10 New Starred Restaurants In New York City And Westchester County

"As an international destination for gastronomy and tourism, New York City continues to serve as a global leader, thanks to its rich diversity in cuisine types, wealth of talent and experience among chefs," said Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the MICHELIN Guides. "This year's selection of 76 starred establishments offers diners a range of distinctive experiences, from the contemporary Korean dining at Atomix to the devout farm-to-table ethos at Blue Hill at Stone Barns. Inspectors were especially impressed by an extraordinary execution of the Guide's five criteria including the quality of ingredients, the mastery of cooking technique, the harmony of flavors, consistency over time, both during the meal and throughout the year and the personality of the chef as it is expressed on the plate."

The complete New York selection will be available immediately online at guide.michelin.com. Diners and food lovers can find free digital access to the full 2020 restaurant selection, and also enjoy exclusive content and stories about the restaurants in New York or other global editions.

The 2020 MICHELIN Guide New York City and Westchester County will go on sale Oct. 23, 2019, at major book sellers for a suggested retail price of $18.99 (ISBN 97820672390050).

Here's the list of new two-star awards, with a short description of each restaurant:

Atomix

Traditional dishes like jeon and banchan are brilliantly reinterpreted with this elegant and contemporary take on Korean dining. The level of detail from chef Junghyun Park and his wife Ellia is astounding at this luxe townhouse dining room.

Blue Hill at Stone Barns

Chef Dan Barber's onslaught of clever bites of mostly vegetables are plucked from the property's greenhouses and working farm. The kitchen serves excellent cuisine with a distinct personality in its stunning dining room that was formerly a dairy barn.

New one-star awards:

Benno

Confident cooking is delivered in this classically inspired and Italian-influenced dining room led by chef Jonathan Benno. Dishes are prepared with skill and utilize top shelf ingredients.

Crown Shy

Chef James Kent is a serious and experienced talent, offering an enticing menu of creative, refined and approachable fare at his wonderful new dining room.

Estela

Estela's stature as a beloved downtown favorite is well-deserved. Inspectors found the cooking by chef Ignacio Mattos and his team incredibly consistent, unique and utterly enjoyable.

The Four Horsemen

This charming café and wine bar offers a delightful dinner menu by chef Nick Curtola that impressed inspectors with its astute preparation and bold, yet balanced flavors.

Le Jardinier

Chef Alain Verzeroli's cuisine highlights seasonality and the best quality products. Meals here are further enhanced by off-beat elements like gluten-free bread and plant-based ice cream.

Odo

Chef Hiroki Odo's personal expression of kaiseki can be enjoyed at his counter secreted away behind a small front bar.

Oxalis

Chef Nico Russell offers a dinner menu that features creative compositions at this pop-up, turned brick-and-mortar this past winter. The "Carte Blanche" menu is priced at $70, offering great value for a starred restaurant.

Ukiyo

This lovely counter run by Chef Marco Prins is a delight for its high-quality ingredients and impeccable seasoning.

MICHELIN Guide New York City 2020

Starred establishments

Three-Star restaurants

Exceptional cuisine, worth a special journey

ESTABLISHMENT AREA SUB AREA NEW Chef Chef's Table at Brooklyn Fare Manhattan Midtown West

César Ramirez Eleven Madison Park Manhattan Gramercy, Flatiron & Union Square

Daniel Humm Le Bernardin Manhattan Midtown West

Eric Ripert Masa Manhattan Midtown West

Masa Takayama Per Se Manhattan Midtown West

Thomas Keller

Two-Star restaurants

Excellent cuisine, worth a detour

ESTABLISHMENT AREA SUB AREA NEW Aquavit Manhattan Midtown East

Aska Brooklyn Williamsburg

Atera Manhattan TriBeCa

Atomix Manhattan Gramercy, Flatiron & Union Square NEW Blanca Brooklyn Fort Greene & Bushwick

Blue Hill at Stone Barns Westchester

NEW Daniel Manhattan Upper East Side

Gabriel Kreuther Manhattan Midtown West

Ichimura at Uchū Manhattan Lower East Side

Jean-Georges Manhattan Upper West Side

Jungsik Manhattan TriBeCa

Ko Manhattan East Village

L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon Manhattan Chelsea

Modern (The) Manhattan Midtown West



One-Star restaurants

High quality cooking, worth a stop

ESTABLISHMENT AREA SUB AREA NEW Agern Manhattan Midtown East

Ai Fiori Manhattan Midtown West

Aldea Manhattan Gramercy, Flatiron & Union Square

Bar Uchū Manhattan Lower East Side CLOSED Bâtard Manhattan TriBeCa

Benno Manhattan Gramercy, Flatiron & Union Square NEW Blue Hill Manhattan Greenwich & West Village

Bouley at Home Manhattan Gramercy, Flatiron & Union Square

Carbone Manhattan Greenwich & West Village

Casa Enríque Queens



Casa Mono Manhattan Gramercy, Flatiron & Union Square

Caviar Russe Manhattan Midtown East

Claro Brooklyn Sunset Park

Clocktower (The) Manhattan Gramercy, Flatiron & Union Square

Contra Manhattan Lower East Side

Cote Manhattan Gramercy, Flatiron & Union Square

Crown Shy Manhattan Financial District NEW Del Posto Manhattan Chelsea

Estela Manhattan SoHo & Nolita NEW Finch (The) Brooklyn Fort Greene & Bushwick

Four Horsemen (The) Brooklyn Williamsburg NEW Gotham Bar and Grill Manhattan Greenwich & West Village

Gramercy Tavern Manhattan Gramercy, Flatiron & Union Square

Hirohisa Manhattan SoHo & Nolita

Jeju Noodle Bar Manhattan Greenwich & West Village

Jewel Bako Manhattan East Village

Kajitsu Manhattan Midtown East

Kanoyama Manhattan East Village

Kosaka Manhattan Greenwich & West Village

L'Appart Manhattan Financial District

Le Coucou Manhattan SoHo & Nolita

Le Jardinier Manhattan Midtown East NEW Marea Manhattan Midtown West

Meadowsweet Brooklyn Williamsburg

Musket Room (The) Manhattan SoHo & Nolita

Nix Manhattan Greenwich & West Village

Noda Manhattan Gramercy, Flatiron & Union Square

NoMad Manhattan Gramercy, Flatiron & Union Square

Odo Manhattan Gramercy, Flatiron & Union Square NEW Okuda Manhattan Chelsea

Oxalis Brooklyn Fort Greene & Bushwick NEW Oxomoco Brooklyn Williamsburg

Peter Luger Brooklyn Williamsburg

River Café (The) Brooklyn Downtown

Satsuki Manhattan Midtown West

Sushi Amane Manhattan Midtown East

Sushi Ginza Onodera Manhattan Midtown East

Sushi Inoue Manhattan Harlem, Morningside & Washington Heights

Sushi Nakazawa Manhattan Greenwich & West Village

Sushi Noz Manhattan Upper East Side

Sushi Yasuda Manhattan Midtown East

Tempura Matsui Manhattan Midtown East

Tuome Manhattan East Village

Ukiyo Manhattan East Village NEW Uncle Boons Manhattan SoHo & Nolita

Wallsé Manhattan Greenwich & West Village

ZZ's Clam Bar Manhattan Greenwich & West Village



