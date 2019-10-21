Michelin Inspectors Reveal 10 New Starred Restaurants In New York City And Westchester County
Atomix and Blue Hill at Stone Barns receive two-star awards in the Guide's 15th edition
Oct 21, 2019, 15:30 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Michelin today released its star selection in the newest edition of the 2020 MICHELIN Guide New York City and Westchester County. The list features two new restaurants in the two-star category and eight new one-star establishments.
With 32 editions worldwide, the MICHELIN Guide selected New York City as its first U.S. destination 15 years ago. The trusted companion for travelers and foodies now publishes four U.S. editions, including New York City and Westchester County; Chicago; Washington, D.C.; and the newly-released statewide California edition.
"As an international destination for gastronomy and tourism, New York City continues to serve as a global leader, thanks to its rich diversity in cuisine types, wealth of talent and experience among chefs," said Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the MICHELIN Guides. "This year's selection of 76 starred establishments offers diners a range of distinctive experiences, from the contemporary Korean dining at Atomix to the devout farm-to-table ethos at Blue Hill at Stone Barns. Inspectors were especially impressed by an extraordinary execution of the Guide's five criteria including the quality of ingredients, the mastery of cooking technique, the harmony of flavors, consistency over time, both during the meal and throughout the year and the personality of the chef as it is expressed on the plate."
The complete New York selection will be available immediately online at guide.michelin.com. Diners and food lovers can find free digital access to the full 2020 restaurant selection, and also enjoy exclusive content and stories about the restaurants in New York or other global editions.
The 2020 MICHELIN Guide New York City and Westchester County will go on sale Oct. 23, 2019, at major book sellers for a suggested retail price of $18.99 (ISBN 97820672390050).
Here's the list of new two-star awards, with a short description of each restaurant:
Atomix
Traditional dishes like jeon and banchan are brilliantly reinterpreted with this elegant and contemporary take on Korean dining. The level of detail from chef Junghyun Park and his wife Ellia is astounding at this luxe townhouse dining room.
Blue Hill at Stone Barns
Chef Dan Barber's onslaught of clever bites of mostly vegetables are plucked from the property's greenhouses and working farm. The kitchen serves excellent cuisine with a distinct personality in its stunning dining room that was formerly a dairy barn.
New one-star awards:
Benno
Confident cooking is delivered in this classically inspired and Italian-influenced dining room led by chef Jonathan Benno. Dishes are prepared with skill and utilize top shelf ingredients.
Crown Shy
Chef James Kent is a serious and experienced talent, offering an enticing menu of creative, refined and approachable fare at his wonderful new dining room.
Estela
Estela's stature as a beloved downtown favorite is well-deserved. Inspectors found the cooking by chef Ignacio Mattos and his team incredibly consistent, unique and utterly enjoyable.
The Four Horsemen
This charming café and wine bar offers a delightful dinner menu by chef Nick Curtola that impressed inspectors with its astute preparation and bold, yet balanced flavors.
Le Jardinier
Chef Alain Verzeroli's cuisine highlights seasonality and the best quality products. Meals here are further enhanced by off-beat elements like gluten-free bread and plant-based ice cream.
Odo
Chef Hiroki Odo's personal expression of kaiseki can be enjoyed at his counter secreted away behind a small front bar.
Oxalis
Chef Nico Russell offers a dinner menu that features creative compositions at this pop-up, turned brick-and-mortar this past winter. The "Carte Blanche" menu is priced at $70, offering great value for a starred restaurant.
Ukiyo
This lovely counter run by Chef Marco Prins is a delight for its high-quality ingredients and impeccable seasoning.
MICHELIN Guide New York City 2020
Starred establishments
Three-Star restaurants
Exceptional cuisine, worth a special journey
|
ESTABLISHMENT
|
AREA
|
SUB AREA
|
NEW
|
Chef
|
Chef's Table at Brooklyn Fare
|
Manhattan
|
Midtown West
|
César Ramirez
|
Eleven Madison Park
|
Manhattan
|
Gramercy, Flatiron & Union Square
|
Daniel Humm
|
Le Bernardin
|
Manhattan
|
Midtown West
|
Eric Ripert
|
Masa
|
Manhattan
|
Midtown West
|
Masa Takayama
|
Per Se
|
Manhattan
|
Midtown West
|
Thomas Keller
Two-Star restaurants
Excellent cuisine, worth a detour
|
ESTABLISHMENT
|
AREA
|
SUB AREA
|
NEW
|
Aquavit
|
Manhattan
|
Midtown East
|
Aska
|
Brooklyn
|
Williamsburg
|
Atera
|
Manhattan
|
TriBeCa
|
Atomix
|
Manhattan
|
Gramercy, Flatiron & Union Square
|
NEW
|
Blanca
|
Brooklyn
|
Fort Greene & Bushwick
|
Blue Hill at Stone Barns
|
Westchester
|
NEW
|
Daniel
|
Manhattan
|
Upper East Side
|
Gabriel Kreuther
|
Manhattan
|
Midtown West
|
Ichimura at Uchū
|
Manhattan
|
Lower East Side
|
Jean-Georges
|
Manhattan
|
Upper West Side
|
Jungsik
|
Manhattan
|
TriBeCa
|
Ko
|
Manhattan
|
East Village
|
L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon
|
Manhattan
|
Chelsea
|
Modern (The)
|
Manhattan
|
Midtown West
One-Star restaurants
High quality cooking, worth a stop
|
ESTABLISHMENT
|
AREA
|
SUB AREA
|
NEW
|
Agern
|
Manhattan
|
Midtown East
|
Ai Fiori
|
Manhattan
|
Midtown West
|
Aldea
|
Manhattan
|
Gramercy, Flatiron & Union Square
|
Bar Uchū
|
Manhattan
|
Lower East Side
|
CLOSED
|
Bâtard
|
Manhattan
|
TriBeCa
|
Benno
|
Manhattan
|
Gramercy, Flatiron & Union Square
|
NEW
|
Blue Hill
|
Manhattan
|
Greenwich & West Village
|
Bouley at Home
|
Manhattan
|
Gramercy, Flatiron & Union Square
|
Carbone
|
Manhattan
|
Greenwich & West Village
|
Casa Enríque
|
Queens
|
Casa Mono
|
Manhattan
|
Gramercy, Flatiron & Union Square
|
Caviar Russe
|
Manhattan
|
Midtown East
|
Claro
|
Brooklyn
|
Sunset Park
|
Clocktower (The)
|
Manhattan
|
Gramercy, Flatiron & Union Square
|
Contra
|
Manhattan
|
Lower East Side
|
Cote
|
Manhattan
|
Gramercy, Flatiron & Union Square
|
Crown Shy
|
Manhattan
|
Financial District
|
NEW
|
Del Posto
|
Manhattan
|
Chelsea
|
Estela
|
Manhattan
|
SoHo & Nolita
|
NEW
|
Finch (The)
|
Brooklyn
|
Fort Greene & Bushwick
|
Four Horsemen (The)
|
Brooklyn
|
Williamsburg
|
NEW
|
Gotham Bar and Grill
|
Manhattan
|
Greenwich & West Village
|
Gramercy Tavern
|
Manhattan
|
Gramercy, Flatiron & Union Square
|
Hirohisa
|
Manhattan
|
SoHo & Nolita
|
Jeju Noodle Bar
|
Manhattan
|
Greenwich & West Village
|
Jewel Bako
|
Manhattan
|
East Village
|
Kajitsu
|
Manhattan
|
Midtown East
|
Kanoyama
|
Manhattan
|
East Village
|
Kosaka
|
Manhattan
|
Greenwich & West Village
|
L'Appart
|
Manhattan
|
Financial District
|
Le Coucou
|
Manhattan
|
SoHo & Nolita
|
Le Jardinier
|
Manhattan
|
Midtown East
|
NEW
|
Marea
|
Manhattan
|
Midtown West
|
Meadowsweet
|
Brooklyn
|
Williamsburg
|
Musket Room (The)
|
Manhattan
|
SoHo & Nolita
|
Nix
|
Manhattan
|
Greenwich & West Village
|
Noda
|
Manhattan
|
Gramercy, Flatiron & Union Square
|
NoMad
|
Manhattan
|
Gramercy, Flatiron & Union Square
|
Odo
|
Manhattan
|
Gramercy, Flatiron & Union Square
|
NEW
|
Okuda
|
Manhattan
|
Chelsea
|
Oxalis
|
Brooklyn
|
Fort Greene & Bushwick
|
NEW
|
Oxomoco
|
Brooklyn
|
Williamsburg
|
Peter Luger
|
Brooklyn
|
Williamsburg
|
River Café (The)
|
Brooklyn
|
Downtown
|
Satsuki
|
Manhattan
|
Midtown West
|
Sushi Amane
|
Manhattan
|
Midtown East
|
Sushi Ginza Onodera
|
Manhattan
|
Midtown East
|
Sushi Inoue
|
Manhattan
|
Harlem, Morningside & Washington Heights
|
Sushi Nakazawa
|
Manhattan
|
Greenwich & West Village
|
Sushi Noz
|
Manhattan
|
Upper East Side
|
Sushi Yasuda
|
Manhattan
|
Midtown East
|
Tempura Matsui
|
Manhattan
|
Midtown East
|
Tuome
|
Manhattan
|
East Village
|
Ukiyo
|
Manhattan
|
East Village
|
NEW
|
Uncle Boons
|
Manhattan
|
SoHo & Nolita
|
Wallsé
|
Manhattan
|
Greenwich & West Village
|
ZZ's Clam Bar
|
Manhattan
|
Greenwich & West Village
About Michelin
Dedicated to the improvement of sustainable mobility, Michelin designs, manufactures and sells tires for every type of vehicle, including airplanes, automobiles, bicycles, earthmovers, farm equipment, heavy-duty trucks and motorcycles. The Company has earned a long-standing reputation for building innovative premium tires. In addition to tires, the Company also publishes travel guides, hotel and restaurant guides, maps and road atlases. Headquartered in Greenville, S.C., Michelin North America (www.michelinman.com) employs about 22,700 people and operates 19 major manufacturing plants. Learn more about purpose-driven careers with a purpose-driven company at jobs.michelinman.com.
SOURCE Michelin
Share this article