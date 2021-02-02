Michelin Joins 2021 Grand National Cross Country Racing Series as Featured Sponsor

Michelin's tire technicians will be on site and ready to assist GNCC riders and spectators with their tire selections. Technicians will also be on hand to help with technical support, sales and installation of MICHELIN motorcycle and mountain bike tires.

"We are excited to welcome Michelin into our GNCC Racing family," said Tim Cotter, GNCC event director. "The MICHELIN brand and lineup of products align perfectly for participants. Michelin's line of motorcycle tires, light and heavy truck tires along with their bicycle line provide a product for everyone."

Michelin will offer contingency for all classes and divisions of off-road racing and e-mountain bike racing, offering up to $400 for first place winners. Racers can visit the Michelin race support trailer for more details.

"Michelin looks forward to returning to GNCC after racing success with factory-level teams in the past," said Richard Kornacki, director of two wheel at Michelin North America. "Working with GNCC racers of all levels will enable us to gain feedback for future generations of tires."

The 2021 GNCC Series will kick off in Union, S.C., on Feb. 20-21 with the 24th Annual Big Buck GNCC. For more information on the GNCC series, visit the official website at gnccracing.com or call (304) 284-0084. Join the conversation on the series Facebook page, Twitter and Instagram and include the hashtag #GNCC.

How to Watch

Racer TV and MAVTV are the official homes for coverage of the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) events. All 13 rounds, from the season opener in South Carolina to the finale at Ironman Raceway in Indiana, will air in taped-delayed telecasts on MAVTV, while Racer TV provides live streaming coverage of the 2 p.m. ATV and 1 p.m. motorcycle races from each event. Catch all the action at http://www.mavtv.com/ and http://www.racertv.com/ .

About Michelin

Michelin, the leading mobility company, is dedicated to enhancing its clients' mobility, sustainably; designing and distributing the most suitable tires, services and solutions for its clients' needs; providing digital services, maps and guides to help enrich trips and travels and make them unique experiences; and developing high-technology materials that serve a variety of industries. Headquartered in Greenville, S.C., Michelin North America, Inc. (www.michelinman.com) has more than 21,400 employees and operates 19 major manufacturing plants.

About GNCC Racing

The Grand National Cross Country Series presented by Specialized is the World's premier off-road racing series. Founded in 1975, the 13-round championship is produced exclusively by Racer Productions. Cross-country racing is one of the most physically demanding sports in the world. The grueling two and three-hour GNCC races lead as many as 2,400 riders through racetracks ranging in length from eight to 12 miles. With varied terrain, including hills, woods, mud, dirt, rocks, and motocross sections, GNCC events are tests of both survival and speed. The series draws talent from all over the U.S., Central America, South America, Europe, Japan, Australia and New Zealand. GNCC Racing is televised live on RacerTV.com . For more information, please visit www.gnccracing.com.

About the American Motorcyclist Association

Founded in 1924, the AMA is a not-for-profit member-based association whose mission is to promote the motorcycle lifestyle and protect the future of motorcycling. As the world's largest motorcycling rights and event sanctioning organization, the AMA advocates for riders' interests at all levels of government and sanctions thousands of competition and recreational events every year. The AMA also provides money-saving discounts on products and services for its members. Through the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame in Pickerington, Ohio, the AMA honors the heroes and heritage of motorcycling. For more information, visit www.americanmotorcyclist.com . Not a member? Join the AMA today: www.americanmotorcyclist.com/membership/join .

SOURCE Michelin North America, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.MichelinMedia.com

