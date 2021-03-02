Michelin Launches Serpentine Belt Drive Component Kit

"Michelin is always seeking new ways to ensure customers have access to quality, sustainable products to help maintain their vehicles," said Tom Jupena, director of brand licensing for Michelin North America. "This kit offers a convenient and smart choice for consumers to purchase all the components that should be replaced simultaneously on the accessory drive with one easy click."

Michelin's serpentine drive belts are high-performance components designed to withstand difficult engine environments with high speed, high temperatures and wet conditions, making them especially durable and wear resistant.

Michelin serpentine belts are manufactured with premium Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) synthetic rubber and a Smart Stretch design to provide a compact, low-noise drive solution with low maintenance, higher cost effectiveness and reduced CO2 emissions.

Michelin idlers are designed and manufactured to reduce vibration, wear and friction, assuring proper belt tension for the same service life as OE components. Michelin tensioners are manufactured with premium raw materials to minimize vibrations and friction, delivering optimal efficiency and ensuring drivers are protected from the road contaminants that often shorten the life of inferior products.

Michelin's new line of serpentine belts, idlers and tensioners is exclusively manufactured under license by Steigentech and distributed in North America by International Brake Industries.

