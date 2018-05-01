Michelin Named No. 1 Among Best Large Employers in America

"At Michelin, our dedication to our workforce is best defined by two key words: We care," said David Stafford, chief human resources officer for Michelin North America. "From candidate to new-hire to long-term employee, Michelin provides experiences that empower its people to make a difference and be proud of where they work. Michelin is honored by this recognition."

With more than 20,000 employees in the United States and Canada, Michelin is focused on the workforce of today and tomorrow. Michelin attracts high-school and college students with hands-on learning experiences through its Youth Apprenticeship program, Technical Scholars program and other high-value internship and cooperative-education opportunities.

"At Michelin, people come for a job but stay for a career," Stafford said. "In an increasingly competitive job market, Michelin understands the value of providing training and career development, a culture that also attracts mid-career transfers to Michelin because they are seeking opportunities to grow and advance. In fact, up to 50 percent of managers in Michelin's manufacturing locations were promoted from hourly positions."

In the annual listing from Forbes magazine, "America's Best Large Employers" are ranked based on an independent survey from a sample of more than 30,000 U.S. employees working for companies with at least 1,000 people. Employees are given the opportunity to openly share anonymous feedback on a series of topics, including working conditions, salary, potential for development and company image.

Click here to view the full report featured online. For more information on how to join one of America's top employers, visit jobs.michelinman.com.

About Michelin

Dedicated to the improvement of sustainable mobility, Michelin designs, manufactures and sells tires for every type of vehicle, including airplanes, automobiles, bicycles, earthmovers, farm equipment, heavy-duty trucks and motorcycles. The company has earned a long-standing reputation for building innovative premium tires. In addition to tires, the company also publishes travel guides, hotel and restaurant guides, maps and road atlases. Headquartered in Greenville, S.C., Michelin North America (www.michelinman.com) employs about 22,700 and operates 19 major manufacturing plants.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/michelin-named-no-1-among-best-large-employers-in-america-300640183.html

SOURCE Michelin

Related Links

http://www.MichelinMedia.com

