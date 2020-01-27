Michelin Named Top Tire Manufacturer Among 'World's Most Admired Companies'

GREENVILLE, S.C., Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Michelin has been ranked the top tire manufacturer and third by FORTUNE magazine among the "World's Most Admired Companies" in the Motor Vehicle Parts category for 2020.

As a sustainable mobility company, Michelin continuously has improved the mobility of people and goods since 1889. As the top tire manufacturer on the list, Michelin is dedicated to providing a better way forward for its employees, customers and communities.

"At Michelin, we are passionate about bringing new solutions to the challenges of mobility, so that people everywhere ― from massive urban cities to smaller communities ― can experience the freedom of moving about affordably, efficiently and sustainably," said Alexis Garcin, chairman and president, Michelin North America. "Michelin is grateful for this recognition from other business leaders in our industry, and thanks especially to the hard-working and innovative people of Michelin who contributed to the results."

In the annual listing from FORTUNE magazine, "World's Most Admired Companies" are ranked based on an independent survey of executives, directors and analysts. Survey participants were asked to rate enterprises in their own industry on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent.

About Michelin

Dedicated to the improvement of sustainable mobility, Michelin designs, manufactures and sells tires for every type of vehicle, including airplanes, automobiles, bicycles, earthmovers, farm equipment, heavy-duty trucks and motorcycles. The company has earned a long-standing reputation for building innovative premium tires. In addition to tires, the company also publishes travel guides, hotel and restaurant guides, maps and road atlases. Headquartered in Greenville, S.C., Michelin North America (www.michelinman.com) employs about 22,700 and operates 19 major manufacturing plants.

