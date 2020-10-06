Michelin North America Inc. Awarded Prestigious LEED Green Building Certification for its New Southeast Distribution Center

"Michelin is committed to being sustainable in all of our actions," said Alexis Garcin, chairman and president of Michelin North America, Inc. "In everything we do, we seek to balance and protect three critical areas: people, profit and planet. We operate through and for people; we are able to invest for the future due to our financial and operational performance; and we do all of this with a focus on protecting our environment and its natural resources. This certification is an affirmation of our efforts in these three areas."

Michelin achieved LEED Gold certiﬁcation for implementing practical and measurable strategies and solutions in areas including sustainable site development, water savings, energy eﬃciency, materials selection and indoor environmental quality. The distribution center uses a zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell solution to power its material handling lift trucks.

LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design), developed by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), is the most widely used green building rating system in the world and an international symbol of excellence. Through design, construction and operations practices that improve environmental and human health, LEED-certiﬁed buildings are helping to make the world more sustainable.

"At Michelin, we are working to promote a low-carbon energy and mobility transition. To do this we must reduce carbon emissions from our industrial activities in absolute terms, targeting carbon neutrality by 2050. LEED certification helps move us toward this goal," Garcin said.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Association (https://www.eia.gov/tools/faqs/faq.php?id=86&t=1), buildings account for almost 40% of national CO2 emissions. LEED-certified buildings have 34% lower CO2 emissions, consume 25% less energy and 11% less water, and have diverted more than 80 million tons of waste from landfills.

Since 2010, the Group has reduced the environmental impact of its sites by more than 50%.

About Michelin North America, Inc.

Michelin, the leading mobility company, is dedicated to enhancing its clients' mobility, sustainably; designing and distributing the most suitable tires, services and solutions for its clients' needs; providing digital services, maps and guides to help enrich trips and travels and make them unique experiences; and developing high-technology materials that serve a variety of industries. Headquartered in Greenville, S.C., Michelin North America, Inc. (www.michelinman.com) has more than 21,400 employees and operates 19 major manufacturing plants.

About the U.S. Green Building Council

The U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) is committed to a prosperous and sustainable future through cost-eﬃcient and energy-saving green buildings. USGBC works toward its mission of market transformation through its LEED green building program, robust educational oﬀerings, an international network of local community leaders, the annual Greenbuild International Conference & Expo, the Center for Green Schools and advocacy in support of public policy that encourages and enables green buildings and communities. For more information, visit usgbc.org and connect on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

