Michelin Partners with Arity to Make U.S. Roads Safer

Michelin will analyze billions of datapoints to isolate near-miss events and atypical behaviors caused by or attributed to road infrastructure. The resulting insights will facilitate decision-making and infrastructure optimization for departments of transportation on the state, city, and municipal level to make key improvements and prioritize projects as part of their infrastructure programs for safer mobility.

"Arity's long history, stemming from The Allstate Corporation, allows us to truly understand what is happening on the roadways and identify where the opportunities are to improve for safety and overall efficiency," said Gary Hallgren, president of Arity. "Arity shares Michelin's passion for saving as many lives as possible on the roads and between the richness and uniqueness of our data and Michelin's expertise, we will continue to make transportation smarter, safer and more useful."

"With road infrastructure a priority in the United States on a state and local level, identifying and qualifying risk zones is key to optimizing the world's largest four-million-mile road network. Michelin will capitalize on its 130 years of understanding the driver, and apply algorithms built with strategic European road management partners. This deep data science approach built on top of Arity's data is key to create solutions that contribute to safer mobility," said Ralph Dimenna, vice president, Michelin Services and Solutions.

This partnership is aligned with Michelin's strategy to leverage data science in order to deliver actionable insights and bring customized solutions to our customers. It illustrates the ambition of Michelin to propose a comprehensive offering that goes beyond the tire business.

For more information: ddi.michelin.com

About Michelin

Michelin, the leading mobility company, is dedicated to enhancing its clients' mobility, sustainably; designing and distributing the most suitable tires, services and solutions for its clients' needs; providing digital services, maps and guides to help enrich trips and travels and make them unique experiences; and developing high-technology materials that serve a variety of industries. Headquartered in Clermont-Ferrand, France, Michelin is present in 170 countries, has 123,600 employees and operates 71 tire production facilities which together produced around 170 million tires in 2020. (www.michelin.com)

About Arity

Arity is a mobility data and analytics company that provides data-driven solutions to companies invested in transportation, enabling them to deliver mobility services that are smarter, safer, and more economical. Insurance companies, automobile manufacturers, and sharing economy companies turn to Arity to better understand driving behavior, manage risk, operate more safely and ultimately increase their bottom line. The Arity platform is built on billions of miles of historical driving data from nearly 100 million active telematics connections and over a decade of data directly from cars. With global offices and a Chicago headquarters, Arity was founded by The Allstate Corporation and launched in 2016.

SOURCE Michelin

Related Links

www.michelinmedia.com

