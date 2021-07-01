Michelin Pilot Sport All-Season 4 Launches 44 New Sizes

The tire's Asymmetric Tread Pattern includes more rubber on the outer shoulder, which helps deliver lateral dry grip. The superior wet grip is the result of a race-inspired tread compound engineered with maximum levels of silica to grip slick pavement. The large rain groove evacuates water from under the tire to prevent hydroplaning.

To further complement wet performance, 360-Degree Variable Sipe Technology – consisting of full-depth and interlocking sipes – provides biting edges for improved traction in rain and snow.

Michelin's previous generation of the Pilot Sport All-Season proved that all-season and ultra-high-performance capabilities were possible in the same tire. In a testament to the new generation's ability to provide supercar-worthy performance, Chevrolet made it the first all-season original equipment tire on the new Corvette C8, proven both on and off the track.

The Pilot Sport All-Season 4 was developed with Dynamic Response Technology, which ensures forces and temperatures are distributed evenly for a longer tread wear life. The tire has up to 29% more tread life than leading competitors2.

The tire has a Z speed rating and with the phase 2 launch, is now available in 103 sizes. For more information, including a detailed list of sizes available, visit www.michelinmedia.com.

About Michelin North America

Michelin, the leading mobility company, is dedicated to enhancing its customers' mobility, and sustainably; designing and distributing the most innovative tires, services and solutions for its customers' needs; providing digital services, maps and guides to help enrich trips and travels and make them unique experiences; and developing high-technology materials that serve a variety of industries. Headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, Michelin North America has approximately 23,000 employees and operates 34 production facilities in the United States and Canada. (michelinman.com)

1. 4% better dry braking, 5% better wet braking and 10% more snow traction compared to the MICHELIN® Pilot® Sport A/S 3+. Based on internal braking and snow tests conducted in tire size 245/40ZR18, using a 2015 BMW 328i. Actual on-road results may vary.



2. Based on an internal treadwear test conducted on public roads versus the Bridgestone® Potenza™ RE980AS Pole Position™ (-29%), Continental® ExtremeContact™ DWS06 (-12%), Pirelli® P ZERO™ ALL SEASON Plus (-25%), and Goodyear® Eagle® Exhilarate™ (-23%) in tire size 245/40ZR18, using 2018 BMW 320i. Actual on-road results may vary.

SOURCE Michelin North America

Related Links

https://www.michelinmedia.com

