MICHELIN Portable Jump Starter Provides Powerful Boost

"The Michelin High-Capacity Jump Starter and Power Bank is the ultimate roadside companion," said Tom Jupena, director of brand licensing for Michelin North America. "With easy-to-use features and convenient charging capabilities, drivers can safely get the boost their car and devices need to quickly get back on the road after the unexpected happens."

This new product features simplified capabilities to jump start gas and diesel engines independent of another vehicle. Users can simultaneously charge USB-C and USB-A powered mobile devices through the power bank.

Additional roadside safety support is available through a built-in energy-efficient flashlight for under-the-hood visibility that also functions as an emergency light to signal other drivers. Engineered with Safe Jump Technology™, the product alerts users of errors with a red light and chime to ensure spark-proof jumping.

The Michelin High-Capacity Jump Starter and Power Bank is compatible with 4, 6 and 8-cylinder vehicles with a 12-volt battery.

Available online at www.Costco.com and select Costco stores, the Michelin High-Capacity Jump Starter and Power Bank features:

C-UL-US listed jump starter kit to allow drivers to revive car batteries without outside assistance

A long-lasting Advanced 3Cell Powerpack Lithium-Ion 10,000 mAh high-capacity battery provides a reliable, high-powered boost and expanded charging capabilities

Safe Jump™ technology to alert users when an error is made while jump-starting

TempX™ protective cover allows for jump starting a vehicle in any weather

Built in LED flashlight with three modes: beam, strobe and SOS

A set of detachable Safe Jump™ cables for increased portability

For more information, visit https://us.michelin-lifestyle.com/en/promotions/safety-zone

About Michelin North America, Inc.

Michelin, the leading mobility company, is dedicated to enhancing its customers' mobility, and sustainably; designing and distributing the most innovative tires, services and solutions for its customers' needs; providing digital services, maps and guides to help enrich trips and travels and make them unique experiences; and developing high-technology materials that serve a variety of industries. Headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, Michelin North America has approximately 23,000 employees and operates 34 production facilities in the United States and Canada. (michelinman.com)

SOURCE Michelin

Related Links

http://www.michelinmedia.com/

