Michelin Raises Prices in Passenger Categories

GREENVILLE, S.C., Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Michelin North America will increase prices up to 5% for selected MICHELIN® and BFGoodrich Tires® passenger and light-truck tire product lines in the United States and Canada, effective on Sept. 1. Customers may discuss details concerning the price increase directly with account managers.

