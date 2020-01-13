Michelin Recalls 32 CrossClimate + Tires Sold in U.S.

The tires subject to the market action do not bear the required sidewall markings. They are missing the letters "DOT" and the UTQG sidewall markings required by the U.S. Department of Transportation for treadwear, traction and temperature gradings. The missing sidewall information resulted from an internal logistics error that allowed an incorrect shipment from Europe into the United States.

Michelin already has recovered 20 of the subject tires. No accidents or injuries have been reported to the Company as a consequence of the marking error.

Dealers or customers in the United States can find more information about this action available https://www.MichelinMan.com/SafetyRecallJan2020.html, or by calling Michelin Consumer Care at 866.324.2835. Dealers or others who may have purchased these tires are eligible to receive replacement tires at no additional charge through authorized Michelin service providers.

About Michelin North America

