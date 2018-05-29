Michelin Receives Platinum and Gold Vulcan Supplier Awards

This award is based on feedback from plant managers at each of Vulcan's facilities. The site managers are asked to rate their strategic alliance suppliers' overall value. A Platinum category award is achieved from suppliers receiving an average "overall" rating of four and higher.

"Michelin has received the Gold off-road tire award for many years. But this is the first year for Michelin to achieve a Platinum award for on-road tire supply," said Mark Reeves, key account manager of Michelin North America. "Being ranked No. 1 among all suppliers is an enormous honor. On behalf of the entire Michelin team, we appreciate the opportunity to deliver our industry-leading products with our customer service."

About MICHELIN NORTH AMERICA

Dedicated to the improvement of sustainable mobility, Michelin designs, manufactures and sells tires for every type of vehicle, including airplanes, automobiles, bicycles, earthmovers, farm equipment, heavy-duty trucks and motorcycles. The Company has earned a long-standing reputation for building innovative premium tires. In addition to tires, the Company also publishes travel guides, hotel and restaurant guides, maps and road atlases. Headquartered in Greenville, S.C., Michelin North America employs more than 20,000 people and operates 19 major manufacturing plants in the U.S. and Canada. Forbes magazine has ranked Michelin No. 1 on its annual survey of "Best Large Employers in America" for 2018. Learn more about purpose-driven careers with a purpose-driven company at jobs.michelinman.com.

