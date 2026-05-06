Michelin-Recommended Purveyor Names Chef Abner Hernandez Executive Chef

New Leadership marks next phase for Huntsville's nationally recognized, globally influenced dining destination

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Purveyor , the Michelin-recommended flagship dining concept from ChurchStreet Family Hospitality , announces the appointment of Chef Abner Hernandez as Executive Chef, signaling the next chapter for Huntsville's most acclaimed culinary destinations.

The appointment comes as Huntsville gains recognition as an emerging hub for modern Southern dining, with Purveyor at the forefront of its evolving food scene.

Purveyor Huntsville Executive Chef Abner Hernandez, Purveyor

"Chef Hernandez represents what Purveyor is today and where it's headed," said Stephanie Kennedy-Mell, owner of ChurchStreet Family Hospitality. "His creativity, discipline, and perspective reflect the evolution of our culinary program and the momentum in Huntsville as we help shape the future of elevated dining in the South."

Chef Hernandez steps into the role alongside Sous Chef Ried Goram, who has been with Purveyor since 2024 and was named 2025 Best New Culinarian of the Year by the State of Alabama. The pair will collaborate under the leadership of Executive Corporate Chef Luis Branez whose mentorship and culinary oversight were instrumental to the group's Michelin recognition and reflect the depth of talent cultivated within the ChurchStreet Family team.

From Birmingham Standouts to Huntsville's Rising Culinary Scene

Hernandez most recently helped launch culinary operations at The Trilogy Hotel, Autograph Collection in Huntsville, where he served as executive sous chef, overseeing two restaurants, in-room dining, and a 4,000-square-foot banquet program.

Prior, he spent six years in some of Birmingham's most respected kitchens, including Bib Gourmand-rated OvenBird and Michelin-recommended Hot and Hot Fish Club. There, he trained under James Beard Award-winning Chef Chris Hastings, developing a foundation rooted in discipline, precision, and high-volume execution.

Drawing on his Cuban heritage, French-American technique, and early experience in Southern barbecue—including time as a pitmaster at Jim N Nicks BBQ—Hernandez brings a layered and globally influenced perspective to Purveyor's evolving menu.

His cooking approach aligns with Purveyor's identity: ingredient-driven, culturally expansive, and distinct in the local market.

What's Next

At Purveyor, Hernandez will lead menu development and kitchen operations, building on the restaurant's reputation for reimagined American cuisine, local sourcing, and seasonal ingredients. His early menu direction reflects a cross-cultural approach, with dishes like:

Beet cured salmon crudo, honey, rosemary fermented cara cara, sweet chili crisp, wasabi & yuzu tobiko

A nostalgia-inspired strawberry shortcake tres-leches

New York strip layered with smoked harissa, gomen wat, ras el hanout, and salsa criolla

Hernandez brings a sense of familial heritage and personal connection to his work. "My cooking is rooted in where I come from, but it's about pushing that forward, and I'm excited to continue building on that in collaboration with Chef Branez," Hernandez shares.

Chef Hernandez assumes his role immediately, with new menu offerings debuting regularly.

About Purveyor

Located in the heart of downtown Huntsville, Purveyor offers an elevated yet approachable contemporary-American dining experience that blends Southern hospitality with globally inspired cuisine. Known for its refined menu, curated wine and bourbon programs, and warm, artful interiors, Purveyor has become one of Alabama's most acclaimed restaurants. Michelin-recommended, Purveyor continues to push the boundaries of modern dining in the South.

About ChurchStreet Family Hospitality

Founded by Stephanie and Matthew Mell, Church Street Family Hospitality is the creative force behind Huntsville's most beloved concepts, including Purveyor , Church Street Wine Shoppe , Mazzara's Vinoteca , Sea Salt Urban Oyster Bar, Catacomb435 Speakeasy , and Li'l Mazzara's , a smaller version of the Huntsville Italian favorite in Athens. Locally recognized as Restaurateurs of the Year , Retailer of the Year , and a Community Impact Award , the Group is redefining dining in the South, blending craftsmanship and community impact in every concept.

Media Contact:

Lindsay Ferraro

[email protected]

732-618-1483

SOURCE ChurchStreet Family Hospitality