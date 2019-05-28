Michelin Reveals Affordable California Restaurants, From Wine Country To San Diego

GREENVILLE, S.C., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Michelin today announced the inaugural selection of Bib Gourmand establishments in the 2019 MICHELIN Guide California. From tacos to sushi, and from bistros to oyster bars, the highly anticipated list features 151 restaurants that represent 36 different cuisine types.

Originally introduced in 1997, the Bib Gourmand category highlights restaurants that serve high-quality meals which include two courses and a glass of wine or dessert for $40 or less. In addition to the exceptional restaurants distinguished by star awards, Michelin inspectors take great pride in finding hidden gems to complete the selection that are more widely accessible for diners, whatever their budget or craving.

As the trusted source for gastronomy lovers worldwide for more than 120 years, Michelin publishes 32 Guides annually in more than two dozen countries, including four Guides in the United States. The 2019 MICHELIN Guide California is the most recent global expansion, and this represents the first statewide or regional Guide in the United States.

"Our inspectors were very impressed by the diversity of cuisine and culinary trends that they have seen across the Bib Gourmand selection in California, and it's great to see that many of these restaurants take advantage of the fantastic local produce available throughout the state," said Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the MICHELIN Guides.

Building on and including the selection launched in San Francisco last year, California now includes 88 new Bib Gourmands that are indicated below, and available on www.michelinmedia.com. In addition, inspectors' notes on each restaurant can also be found on the website.

The complete selection in the 2019 MICHELIN Guide California, including the Michelin stars, will be unveiled at a live Star Revelation event taking place in Huntington Beach on Monday June 3, 2019, and the Guide will be available for purchase from major booksellers in the U.S. starting June 6, 2019, for $19.95.

ESTABLISHMENT

AREA

SUB AREA

CITY

NEW

Aburiya Raku

Los Angeles

Hollywood

NEW

Adana Restaurant

Los Angeles

Pasadena

NEW

Amor y Tacos

Los Angeles

South Bay

Cerritos

NEW

Anchor Oyster Bar

San Francisco

Castro

San Francisco

A16

San Francisco

Marina

San Francisco

Ayara Thai Cuisine

Los Angeles

South Bay

NEW

Backyard

Wine Country

Sonoma County

Forestville

Badmaash

Los Angeles

Greater Downtown

NEW

Baran's 2239

Los Angeles

South Bay

Hermosa Beach

NEW

Bistro Aix

San Francisco

Marina

San Francisco

Bowery Bungalow

Los Angeles

Northeast

NEW

Bravas

Wine Country

Sonoma County

Healdsburg

Broken Spanish

Los Angeles

Greater Downtown

NEW

Burritos La Palma

Los Angeles

San Gabriel Valley

El Monte

NEW

Bywater (The)

South Bay

Los Gatos

Campfire

San Diego

Carlsbad

NEW

Canon

Sacramento

NEW

Cassia

Los Angeles

Santa Monica Bay

NEW

Chalkboard

Wine Country

Sonoma County

Healdsburg

Chengdu Impression

Los Angeles

San Gabriel Valley

Arcadia

NEW

Chengdu Taste

Los Angeles

San Gabriel Valley

Alhambra

NEW

China Village

East Bay

Albany

Chuan's

Los Angeles

San Gabriel Valley

NEW

Church & State *closed

Los Angeles

Greater Downtown

NEW

Ciccio

Wine Country

Napa Valley

Yountville

Comal

East Bay

Berkeley

Coni'Seafood

Los Angeles

South Bay

Inglewood

NEW

Cook St. Helena

Wine Country

Napa Valley

St. Helena

Coqueta

San Francisco

Financial District

San Francisco

Corso

East Bay

Berkeley

Cotogna

San Francisco

North Beach

San Francisco

Cucina Sorella

San Diego

NEW

Cucina Urbana

San Diego

NEW

Dai Ho

Los Angeles

San Gabriel Valley

Temple City

NEW

Delfina

San Francisco

Mission

San Francisco

Del Popolo

San Francisco

Financial District

San Francisco

Dha Rae Oak

Los Angeles

Greater Downtown

NEW

Diavola

Wine Country

Sonoma County

Geyserville

DongLaiShun

Los Angeles

San Gabriel Valley

San Gabriel

NEW

Dosa

San Francisco

Marina

San Francisco

Dyafa

East Bay

Oakland

El Jardin

San Diego

NEW

El Molino Central

Wine Country

Sonoma

Eveleigh

Los Angeles

Hollywood

NEW

Factory Kitchen (The)

Los Angeles

Greater Downtown

NEW

Farmhouse Kitchen Thai

San Francisco

Mission

San Francisco

Farmstead

Wine Country

Napa Valley

St. Helena

Father's Office

Los Angeles

Westside

Culver City

NEW

Frank Fat's

Sacramento

NEW

Gabbi's Mexican Kitchen

Orange County

NEW

Garlic & Chives

Orange County

Garden Grove

NEW

Glen Ellen Star

Wine Country

Sonoma County

Glen Ellen

Grace's Table

Wine Country

Napa Valley

Napa

Grand Harbor

Los Angeles

San Gabriel Valley

Temple City

NEW

Gran Electrica

Wine Country

Napa Valley

Napa

Great China

East Bay

Berkeley

Guerrilla Tacos

Los Angeles

Greater Downtown

NEW

Harborview

San Francisco

Financial District

San Francisco

NEW

Hiro Nori Ramen

Orange County

Irvine

NEW

Holbox

Los Angeles

Greater Downtown

NEW

Il Pastaio

Los Angeles

Beverly Hills

NEW

Insalata's

Marin

San Anselmo

Ippuku

East Bay

Berkeley

Izakaya Rintaro

San Francisco

Mission

San Francisco

Jaffa

Los Angeles

Hollywood

NEW

Jitlada

Los Angeles

Hollywood

NEW

Jon & Vinny's

Los Angeles

Hollywood

NEW

Juniper & Ivy

San Diego

NEW

Katsu-ya

Los Angeles

Ventura Boulevard

NEW

Kettner Exchange

San Diego

NEW

Kismet

Los Angeles

Northeast

NEW

Kokkari Estiatorio

San Francisco

North Beach

San Francisco

La Calenda

Wine Country

Napa Valley

NEW

La Cevicheria

Los Angeles

Hollywood

NEW

Lai Hong Lounge

San Francisco

North Beach

San Francisco

Langer's

Los Angeles

Greater Downtown

NEW

LaoXi Noodle House

Los Angeles

San Gabriel Valley

Arcadia

NEW

LOLA 55

San Diego

NEW

Longo Seafood

Los Angeles

San Gabriel Valley

Rosemead

NEW

LSXO

Orange County

Huntington Beach

NEW

Luna Mexican Kitchen

South Bay

San Jose

Lunasia

Los Angeles

San Gabriel Valley

NEW

Maccheroni Republic

Los Angeles

Greater Downtown

NEW

Majordomo

Los Angeles

Greater Downtown

NEW

Manhattan Beach Post

Los Angeles

South Bay

Manhattan Beach

NEW

Mariscos Jalisco

Los Angeles

San Gabriel Valley

NEW

Meals by Genet

Los Angeles

Hollywood

NEW

Meizhou Dongpo

Los Angeles

Westside

NEW

Mercado Los Angeles

Los Angeles

Hollywood

NEW

Mesa Verde

Santa Barbara

NEW

Mian

Los Angeles

San Gabriel Valley

San Gabriel

NEW

Mi Lindo Nayrit Mariscos

Los Angeles

Greater Downtown

NEW

Millennium

East Bay

Oakland

Mix Mix Kitchen & Bar

Orange County

Santa Ana

NEW

Mother

Sacramento

NEW

M.Y. China

San Francisco

SoMa

San Francisco

Nopalito

San Francisco

Civic Center

San Francisco

Nyum Bai

East Bay

Oakland

Oenotri

Wine Country

Napa Valley

Napa

Okane

San Francisco

SoMa

San Francisco

Okiboru Ramen

Los Angeles

Greater Downtown

NEW

Orchard City Kitchen

South Bay

Campbell

Papilles

Los Angeles

Hollywood

NEW

Pausa

Peninsula

San Mateo

Petit Trois

Los Angeles

Hollywood

NEW

Pig in a Pickle

Marin

Corte Madera

NEW

Pine & Crane

Los Angeles

Northeast

NEW

Pizzana

Los Angeles

Westside

NEW

Pizzeria Mozza

Los Angeles

Hollywood

NEW

Playa

Marin

Mill Valley

Poggio

Marin

Sausalito

Preux & Proper

Los Angeles

Greater Downtown

NEW

Punta Cabras *closed

Los Angeles

Santa Monica Bay

Santa Monica

NEW

Ramen Gaijin

Wine Country

Sonoma County

Sebastopol

Redd Wood

Wine Country

Napa Valley

Yountville

Risibisi

Wine Country

Sonoma County

Petaluma

Rocio's Mexican Kitchen

Los Angeles

Greater Downtown

NEW

Rosaliné

Los Angeles

Hollywood

NEW

Rossoblu

Los Angeles

Greater Downtown

NEW

Royal Feast

Peninsula

Millbrae

Salazar

Los Angeles

Northeast

NEW

Sama Sama Kitchen

Santa Barbara

NEW

Sea Harbour

Los Angeles

San Gabriel Valley

Rosemead

NEW

Shanghai No. 1

Los Angeles

San Gabriel Valley

San Gabriel

NEW

Sichuan Home

San Francisco

Richmond & Sunset

San Francisco

Sichuan Impression

Los Angeles

San Gabriel Valley

Alhambra

NEW

1601 Bar & Kitchen

San Francisco

SoMa

San Francisco

Sixth & Mill

Los Angeles

Greater Downtown

NEW

Soba Ichi

East Bay

Oakland

Sociale

San Francisco

Marina

San Francisco

Solare

San Diego

NEW

Son of a Gun

Los Angeles

Hollywood

NEW

Sqirl

Los Angeles

Hollywood

NEW

Starbelly

San Francisco

Castro

San Francisco

Stockhome

Wine Country

Sonoma County

NEW

Sushi Ran

Marin

Sausalito

Teni East Kitchen

East Bay

Oakland

Thai House

East Bay

Danville

Thai Thing

Los Angeles

Hollywood

NEW

Trestle

San Francisco

Financial District

San Francisco

Tsubaki

Los Angeles

Hollywood

NEW

Tsubasa

San Francisco

Civic Center

San Francisco

Vesta

Peninsula

Redwood City

Village Sake

Marin

Fairfax

wonderful

Peninsula

Millbrae

Wood Tavern

East Bay

Oakland

Yafa

Monterey

Carmel-by-the-Sea

NEW

Yank Sing

San Francisco

SoMa

San Francisco

Z & Y Bistro

San Francisco

Nob Hill

San Francisco

NEW

Z & Y

San Francisco

Nob Hill

San Francisco

Zero Zero

San Francisco

SoMa

San Francisco

