Michelin Reveals Affordable California Restaurants, From Wine Country To San Diego
Inaugural edition of the 2019 MICHELIN GUIDE CALIFORNIA features 151 Bib Gourmand restaurants
May 28, 2019, 14:31 ET
GREENVILLE, S.C., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Michelin today announced the inaugural selection of Bib Gourmand establishments in the 2019 MICHELIN Guide California. From tacos to sushi, and from bistros to oyster bars, the highly anticipated list features 151 restaurants that represent 36 different cuisine types.
Originally introduced in 1997, the Bib Gourmand category highlights restaurants that serve high-quality meals which include two courses and a glass of wine or dessert for $40 or less. In addition to the exceptional restaurants distinguished by star awards, Michelin inspectors take great pride in finding hidden gems to complete the selection that are more widely accessible for diners, whatever their budget or craving.
As the trusted source for gastronomy lovers worldwide for more than 120 years, Michelin publishes 32 Guides annually in more than two dozen countries, including four Guides in the United States. The 2019 MICHELIN Guide California is the most recent global expansion, and this represents the first statewide or regional Guide in the United States.
"Our inspectors were very impressed by the diversity of cuisine and culinary trends that they have seen across the Bib Gourmand selection in California, and it's great to see that many of these restaurants take advantage of the fantastic local produce available throughout the state," said Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the MICHELIN Guides.
Building on and including the selection launched in San Francisco last year, California now includes 88 new Bib Gourmands that are indicated below, and available on www.michelinmedia.com. In addition, inspectors' notes on each restaurant can also be found on the website.
The complete selection in the 2019 MICHELIN Guide California, including the Michelin stars, will be unveiled at a live Star Revelation event taking place in Huntington Beach on Monday June 3, 2019, and the Guide will be available for purchase from major booksellers in the U.S. starting June 6, 2019, for $19.95.
|
ESTABLISHMENT
|
AREA
|
SUB AREA
|
CITY
|
NEW
|
Aburiya Raku
|
Los Angeles
|
Hollywood
|
NEW
|
Adana Restaurant
|
Los Angeles
|
Pasadena
|
NEW
|
Amor y Tacos
|
Los Angeles
|
South Bay
|
Cerritos
|
NEW
|
Anchor Oyster Bar
|
San Francisco
|
Castro
|
San Francisco
|
A16
|
San Francisco
|
Marina
|
San Francisco
|
Ayara Thai Cuisine
|
Los Angeles
|
South Bay
|
NEW
|
Backyard
|
Wine Country
|
Sonoma County
|
Forestville
|
Badmaash
|
Los Angeles
|
Greater Downtown
|
NEW
|
Baran's 2239
|
Los Angeles
|
South Bay
|
Hermosa Beach
|
NEW
|
Bistro Aix
|
San Francisco
|
Marina
|
San Francisco
|
Bowery Bungalow
|
Los Angeles
|
Northeast
|
NEW
|
Bravas
|
Wine Country
|
Sonoma County
|
Healdsburg
|
Broken Spanish
|
Los Angeles
|
Greater Downtown
|
NEW
|
Burritos La Palma
|
Los Angeles
|
San Gabriel Valley
|
El Monte
|
NEW
|
Bywater (The)
|
South Bay
|
Los Gatos
|
Campfire
|
San Diego
|
Carlsbad
|
NEW
|
Canon
|
Sacramento
|
NEW
|
Cassia
|
Los Angeles
|
Santa Monica Bay
|
NEW
|
Chalkboard
|
Wine Country
|
Sonoma County
|
Healdsburg
|
Chengdu Impression
|
Los Angeles
|
San Gabriel Valley
|
Arcadia
|
NEW
|
Chengdu Taste
|
Los Angeles
|
San Gabriel Valley
|
Alhambra
|
NEW
|
China Village
|
East Bay
|
Albany
|
Chuan's
|
Los Angeles
|
San Gabriel Valley
|
NEW
|
Church & State *closed
|
Los Angeles
|
Greater Downtown
|
NEW
|
Ciccio
|
Wine Country
|
Napa Valley
|
Yountville
|
Comal
|
East Bay
|
Berkeley
|
Coni'Seafood
|
Los Angeles
|
South Bay
|
Inglewood
|
NEW
|
Cook St. Helena
|
Wine Country
|
Napa Valley
|
St. Helena
|
Coqueta
|
San Francisco
|
Financial District
|
San Francisco
|
Corso
|
East Bay
|
Berkeley
|
Cotogna
|
San Francisco
|
North Beach
|
San Francisco
|
Cucina Sorella
|
San Diego
|
NEW
|
Cucina Urbana
|
San Diego
|
NEW
|
Dai Ho
|
Los Angeles
|
San Gabriel Valley
|
Temple City
|
NEW
|
Delfina
|
San Francisco
|
Mission
|
San Francisco
|
Del Popolo
|
San Francisco
|
Financial District
|
San Francisco
|
Dha Rae Oak
|
Los Angeles
|
Greater Downtown
|
NEW
|
Diavola
|
Wine Country
|
Sonoma County
|
Geyserville
|
DongLaiShun
|
Los Angeles
|
San Gabriel Valley
|
San Gabriel
|
NEW
|
Dosa
|
San Francisco
|
Marina
|
San Francisco
|
Dyafa
|
East Bay
|
Oakland
|
El Jardin
|
San Diego
|
NEW
|
El Molino Central
|
Wine Country
|
Sonoma
|
Eveleigh
|
Los Angeles
|
Hollywood
|
NEW
|
Factory Kitchen (The)
|
Los Angeles
|
Greater Downtown
|
NEW
|
Farmhouse Kitchen Thai
|
San Francisco
|
Mission
|
San Francisco
|
Farmstead
|
Wine Country
|
Napa Valley
|
St. Helena
|
Father's Office
|
Los Angeles
|
Westside
|
Culver City
|
NEW
|
Frank Fat's
|
Sacramento
|
NEW
|
Gabbi's Mexican Kitchen
|
Orange County
|
NEW
|
Garlic & Chives
|
Orange County
|
Garden Grove
|
NEW
|
Glen Ellen Star
|
Wine Country
|
Sonoma County
|
Glen Ellen
|
Grace's Table
|
Wine Country
|
Napa Valley
|
Napa
|
Grand Harbor
|
Los Angeles
|
San Gabriel Valley
|
Temple City
|
NEW
|
Gran Electrica
|
Wine Country
|
Napa Valley
|
Napa
|
Great China
|
East Bay
|
Berkeley
|
Guerrilla Tacos
|
Los Angeles
|
Greater Downtown
|
NEW
|
Harborview
|
San Francisco
|
Financial District
|
San Francisco
|
NEW
|
Hiro Nori Ramen
|
Orange County
|
Irvine
|
NEW
|
Holbox
|
Los Angeles
|
Greater Downtown
|
NEW
|
Il Pastaio
|
Los Angeles
|
Beverly Hills
|
NEW
|
Insalata's
|
Marin
|
San Anselmo
|
Ippuku
|
East Bay
|
Berkeley
|
Izakaya Rintaro
|
San Francisco
|
Mission
|
San Francisco
|
Jaffa
|
Los Angeles
|
Hollywood
|
NEW
|
Jitlada
|
Los Angeles
|
Hollywood
|
NEW
|
Jon & Vinny's
|
Los Angeles
|
Hollywood
|
NEW
|
Juniper & Ivy
|
San Diego
|
NEW
|
Katsu-ya
|
Los Angeles
|
Ventura Boulevard
|
NEW
|
Kettner Exchange
|
San Diego
|
NEW
|
Kismet
|
Los Angeles
|
Northeast
|
NEW
|
Kokkari Estiatorio
|
San Francisco
|
North Beach
|
San Francisco
|
La Calenda
|
Wine Country
|
Napa Valley
|
NEW
|
La Cevicheria
|
Los Angeles
|
Hollywood
|
NEW
|
Lai Hong Lounge
|
San Francisco
|
North Beach
|
San Francisco
|
Langer's
|
Los Angeles
|
Greater Downtown
|
NEW
|
LaoXi Noodle House
|
Los Angeles
|
San Gabriel Valley
|
Arcadia
|
NEW
|
LOLA 55
|
San Diego
|
NEW
|
Longo Seafood
|
Los Angeles
|
San Gabriel Valley
|
Rosemead
|
NEW
|
LSXO
|
Orange County
|
Huntington Beach
|
NEW
|
Luna Mexican Kitchen
|
South Bay
|
San Jose
|
Lunasia
|
Los Angeles
|
San Gabriel Valley
|
NEW
|
Maccheroni Republic
|
Los Angeles
|
Greater Downtown
|
NEW
|
Majordomo
|
Los Angeles
|
Greater Downtown
|
NEW
|
Manhattan Beach Post
|
Los Angeles
|
South Bay
|
Manhattan Beach
|
NEW
|
Mariscos Jalisco
|
Los Angeles
|
San Gabriel Valley
|
NEW
|
Meals by Genet
|
Los Angeles
|
Hollywood
|
NEW
|
Meizhou Dongpo
|
Los Angeles
|
Westside
|
NEW
|
Mercado Los Angeles
|
Los Angeles
|
Hollywood
|
NEW
|
Mesa Verde
|
Santa Barbara
|
NEW
|
Mian
|
Los Angeles
|
San Gabriel Valley
|
San Gabriel
|
NEW
|
Mi Lindo Nayrit Mariscos
|
Los Angeles
|
Greater Downtown
|
NEW
|
Millennium
|
East Bay
|
Oakland
|
Mix Mix Kitchen & Bar
|
Orange County
|
Santa Ana
|
NEW
|
Mother
|
Sacramento
|
NEW
|
M.Y. China
|
San Francisco
|
SoMa
|
San Francisco
|
Nopalito
|
San Francisco
|
Civic Center
|
San Francisco
|
Nyum Bai
|
East Bay
|
Oakland
|
Oenotri
|
Wine Country
|
Napa Valley
|
Napa
|
Okane
|
San Francisco
|
SoMa
|
San Francisco
|
Okiboru Ramen
|
Los Angeles
|
Greater Downtown
|
NEW
|
Orchard City Kitchen
|
South Bay
|
Campbell
|
Papilles
|
Los Angeles
|
Hollywood
|
NEW
|
Pausa
|
Peninsula
|
San Mateo
|
Petit Trois
|
Los Angeles
|
Hollywood
|
NEW
|
Pig in a Pickle
|
Marin
|
Corte Madera
|
NEW
|
Pine & Crane
|
Los Angeles
|
Northeast
|
NEW
|
Pizzana
|
Los Angeles
|
Westside
|
NEW
|
Pizzeria Mozza
|
Los Angeles
|
Hollywood
|
NEW
|
Playa
|
Marin
|
Mill Valley
|
Poggio
|
Marin
|
Sausalito
|
Preux & Proper
|
Los Angeles
|
Greater Downtown
|
NEW
|
Punta Cabras *closed
|
Los Angeles
|
Santa Monica Bay
|
Santa Monica
|
NEW
|
Ramen Gaijin
|
Wine Country
|
Sonoma County
|
Sebastopol
|
Redd Wood
|
Wine Country
|
Napa Valley
|
Yountville
|
Risibisi
|
Wine Country
|
Sonoma County
|
Petaluma
|
Rocio's Mexican Kitchen
|
Los Angeles
|
Greater Downtown
|
NEW
|
Rosaliné
|
Los Angeles
|
Hollywood
|
NEW
|
Rossoblu
|
Los Angeles
|
Greater Downtown
|
NEW
|
Royal Feast
|
Peninsula
|
Millbrae
|
Salazar
|
Los Angeles
|
Northeast
|
NEW
|
Sama Sama Kitchen
|
Santa Barbara
|
NEW
|
Sea Harbour
|
Los Angeles
|
San Gabriel Valley
|
Rosemead
|
NEW
|
Shanghai No. 1
|
Los Angeles
|
San Gabriel Valley
|
San Gabriel
|
NEW
|
Sichuan Home
|
San Francisco
|
Richmond & Sunset
|
San Francisco
|
Sichuan Impression
|
Los Angeles
|
San Gabriel Valley
|
Alhambra
|
NEW
|
1601 Bar & Kitchen
|
San Francisco
|
SoMa
|
San Francisco
|
Sixth & Mill
|
Los Angeles
|
Greater Downtown
|
NEW
|
Soba Ichi
|
East Bay
|
Oakland
|
Sociale
|
San Francisco
|
Marina
|
San Francisco
|
Solare
|
San Diego
|
NEW
|
Son of a Gun
|
Los Angeles
|
Hollywood
|
NEW
|
Sqirl
|
Los Angeles
|
Hollywood
|
NEW
|
Starbelly
|
San Francisco
|
Castro
|
San Francisco
|
Stockhome
|
Wine Country
|
Sonoma County
|
NEW
|
Sushi Ran
|
Marin
|
Sausalito
|
Teni East Kitchen
|
East Bay
|
Oakland
|
Thai House
|
East Bay
|
Danville
|
Thai Thing
|
Los Angeles
|
Hollywood
|
NEW
|
Trestle
|
San Francisco
|
Financial District
|
San Francisco
|
Tsubaki
|
Los Angeles
|
Hollywood
|
NEW
|
Tsubasa
|
San Francisco
|
Civic Center
|
San Francisco
|
Vesta
|
Peninsula
|
Redwood City
|
Village Sake
|
Marin
|
Fairfax
|
wonderful
|
Peninsula
|
Millbrae
|
Wood Tavern
|
East Bay
|
Oakland
|
Yafa
|
Monterey
|
Carmel-by-the-Sea
|
NEW
|
Yank Sing
|
San Francisco
|
SoMa
|
San Francisco
|
Z & Y Bistro
|
San Francisco
|
Nob Hill
|
San Francisco
|
NEW
|
Z & Y
|
San Francisco
|
Nob Hill
|
San Francisco
|
Zero Zero
|
San Francisco
|
SoMa
|
San Francisco
About Michelin
Michelin, the leading tire company, is dedicated to enhancing its clients' mobility, sustainably; designing and distributing the most suitable tires, services and solutions for its clients' needs; providing digital services, maps and guides to help enrich trips and travels and make them unique experiences; and developing high-technology materials that serve the mobility industry. Headquartered in Clermont-Ferrand, France, Michelin is present in 171 countries, has more than 114,000 employees and operates 70 production facilities in 17 countries which together produced around 190 million tires in 2017. (www.michelin.com)
