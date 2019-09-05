MICHELIN® Scorcher® Sport Tires Enhance Ride And Handling Performance On The First-Ever Harley-Davidson Electric Motorcycle, LiveWire™

The MICHELIN Scorcher Sport tire integrates Michelin's innovative Dual Compound Technology (2CT and 2CT+), the most advanced compounds ever used in MICHELIN Scorcher tires. These compounds extend the performance of the MICHELIN Scorcher tire range by providing outstanding levels of wet and dry grip. Along with advanced compounds developed through years of sport radial tire innovation and extensive track testing, this technology enables the MICHELIN Scorcher Sport tire to provide wear resistance in the center of the tread with optimized grip on the shoulders, and also features a radial casing tuned specifically to extract the maximum performance from Harley-Davidson's newest motorcycle.

The distinctive tread pattern and patented velvet sidewall design complement the styling of this innovative Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

Michelin invests more than $770 million in research and development annually. For this project, Michelin engineers worked directly with Harley-Davidson for two years to co-design the MICHELIN Scorcher Sport tires specifically for the LiveWire. These tires further illustrate MICHELIN® Total Performance™, in which Michelin is committed to providing riders with an optimal balance of performances, from riding pleasure to safety to longevity.

The MICHELIN Scorcher Sport-equipped LiveWire™ will be available in 2019 through select authorized Harley-Davidson dealerships in the United States, Canada and most European countries.

Available sizes

Harley-Davidson®

LiveWire™ MICHELIN® Scorcher® Sport Tire Front – 120/70ZR17 (58W) Rear – 180/55ZR17 (73W)

About Michelin North America

Dedicated to the improvement of sustainable mobility, Michelin designs, manufactures and sells tires for every type of vehicle, including airplanes, automobiles, bicycles, earthmovers, farm equipment, heavy-duty trucks and motorcycles. The Company has earned a long-standing reputation for building innovative premium tires. In addition to tires, the Company also publishes travel guides, hotel and restaurant guides, maps and road atlases. Headquartered in Greenville, S.C., Michelin North America (www.michelinman.com) employs about 22,700 and operates 19 major manufacturing plants. Learn more about purpose-driven careers with a purpose-driven company at jobs.michelinman.com.

SOURCE Michelin

Related Links

http://www.MichelinMedia.com

