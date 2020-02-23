Michelin Services Division Introduces Light Mechanical Maintenance Offer for Trailers

Out of the digital services platform comes MICHELIN® Mechanical Care ─ a consistent and simplified solution to outsource scheduled light mechanical maintenance for trailers. Michelin Mechanical Care is powered by Decisiv's Service Relationship Management (SRM) technology. Leveraging the Michelin® Commercial Service Network, the offer coordinates trailer light mechanical service needs through a network of technicians who provide:

Consistent Quality – standardized procedures and recommended practices.

Standardized Pricing -– network-wide labor pricing based on accepted industry standard repair times.

Asset Visibility and Consolidated Invoicing – real-time tracking and streamlined billing for both fleets and service providers.

Michelin Mechanical Care includes DOT annual inspections and preventative maintenance and repairs for brakes, wheel ends and tires, lights, electrical, mud flaps, and body repair. Currently available in select areas, this service will be expanded to additional markets throughout 2020.

"Services have been part of Michelin's DNA for more than 125 years," said Ralph Dimenna, global director of Michelin Services and Solutions. "The development of new and enriched services and solutions will open new avenues of growth for our customers and contribute to improved safety, greater sustainability, optimized fleet operations, and a better travel and driving experience. Fleets want to focus on what makes their businesses profitable. Solving the pain points and providing solutions for fleets contributes to their success. Mechanical Care is a tool to help them achieve that goal."

About MICHELIN NORTH AMERICA

Dedicated to the improvement of sustainable mobility, Michelin designs, manufactures and sells tires for every type of vehicle, including airplanes, automobiles, bicycles, earthmovers, farm equipment, heavy-duty trucks and motorcycles. Michelin also offers a full range of innovative services and solutions that help make mobility safer, more efficient and more environmentally friendly. To create unique mobility experiences, Michelin publishes travel guides, hotel and restaurant guides, maps and road atlases. Headquartered in Greenville, S.C., Michelin North America, Inc. employs more than 20,000 people and operates 19 major manufacturing plants in the U.S. and Canada.

SOURCE Michelin

Related Links

www.michelinmedia.com

