Michelin, Sportbike Tire Service Support Army of Darkness in Upcoming Season for Moto Endurance Competition

Since its first competition in 1998, AOD is an endurance motorcycle road racing team that looks to Sportbike Tire Service and Michelin to optimize speed and performance. The N2/WERA series runs from June to October in cities throughout the U.S. Click here to view a full schedule.

"Army of Darkness may be a little unorthodox, but this team has written the book on preparing championship-winning bikes — their trophies show it," said Rob Walker, motorcycle racing director for Michelin North America. "Michelin is proud to be an integral part of one of the most successful and longest-running endurance teams in the country. We're eager to see Army of Darkness on the podiums in 2018."

Team veterans Sam Fleming, Chris Peris and Ben Walters — who originally shared one of crew chief Tim Gooding's meticulously prepared endurance bikes in 2005 — will return this year for another exciting season. Riders are supported by veteran crew members Melissa Berkoff, Anthony Consorte and Chris Manfrin.

"It's been hard to find the resources to keep the bikes running up front as the motorcycle industry has shifted over the last decade," said team captain Sam Fleming. "Michelin has always helped us stay on the track, and happily, up front."

Riding with the latest generation of MICHELIN® Power® Slick Evo, the team leverages a competitive edge from the performance and characteristics of the tire. As AOD looks to optimize and increase speed for the 2018 season, Sportbike Tire Service's confidence and familiarity with Michelin tires provides a competitive advantage and a reduced set up time.

"Michelin has a great product. It is rewarding to ride on these tires and to help other teams in the series perform at their best," said David Grey, Sportbike Tire Service U.S. competition distributor. "Army of Darkness epitomizes the team spirit of endurance racing and it's great to work with them on and off the track."

About Michelin

Dedicated to the improvement of sustainable mobility, Michelin designs, manufactures and sells tires for every type of vehicle, including airplanes, automobiles, bicycles, earthmovers, farm equipment, heavy-duty trucks and motorcycles. The company has earned a long-standing reputation for building innovative premium tires. In addition to tires, the company also publishes travel guides, hotel and restaurant guides, maps and road atlases. Headquartered in Greenville, S.C., Michelin North America (www.michelinman.com) employs about 22,700 and operates 19 major manufacturing plants.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/michelin-sportbike-tire-service-support-army-of-darkness-in-upcoming-season-for-moto-endurance-competition-300642953.html

SOURCE Michelin

Related Links

http://www.MichelinMedia.com

