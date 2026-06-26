Michelin-Star Chef Hari Nayak the Latest Addition to The Harvest Yard

WOODINVILLE, Wash., June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With the opening of the new Harvest Yard just around the corner, an exciting new restaurant has joined the Harvest family. Acclaimed Michelin-star chef Hari Nayak is bringing a new restaurant concept to the Yard, one that gives a fresh perspective to Indian cuisine through the lens of the Pacific Northwest. Inspired by the way food brings people together in India, the restaurant will offer a modern, shareable dining experience centered around community, hospitality and the joy of gathering around the table. The menu will draw from the rich culinary traditions of India while embracing the seasonal ingredients and produce of the Pacific Northwest.

The Harvest Clocktower - Yard to Open in July Chef Hari Nayak

Hari Nayak is a celebrated chef, restaurateur, cookbook author, and food entrepreneur known for bringing a contemporary perspective to Indian cuisine. A graduate of the Culinary Institute of America, he has developed and led multiple Michelin-recognized restaurant concepts across the United States, Asia and the Middle East.

Hari's restaurant at Harvest is the latest addition in a prestigious list of tenants populating the Harvest Yard, which is now virtually complete with the first openings expected in July. The latest tasting room addition brings Walla Walla Vintners to Harvest. The eighth bonded winery in the Walla Walla Valley, they have been in the wine business for 31 years, long enough to be a significant player in shaping the region's wine identity from the ground up. Their move to the Harvest Yard is their first-ever expansion. Proprietor Scott Haladay says, "Woodinville has been building something special for a long time. The wineries there have created a wine scene worth making a trip for, and we're proud to be joining it. We hope that the wave of new arrivals at Harvest brings fresh energy to the area and gives people even more reasons to keep coming back.

The list of other Harvest tasting rooms and restaurants is extensive, with Brass Steak & Seafood, Cactus, The Crawlspace Gastropub, Bong Bong Bar and Sugo Hand-Rolled Sushi headlining the food scene alongside Hari, and Gård Vintners, Lachini Vineyards, Cascade Cliffs, Avennia, Matthews Winery, Zirckle-Rousch, Elk Haven Winery, Dossier Wine Collective and Grosgrain Vineyards joining Walla Walla. The Yard will also feature a variety of other retailers. Customers will be able to taste hand-crafted bourbon at J.P. Trodden, make their own candles at Elm Candle Bar, buy children's clothing at Bumble & Bee, and sample champagne and macarons at House Balthazar. Other establishments include JDA architects, The Tox, Direction Apparel, Vaunt Gallery, Houseguest, Matcha Magic, Visible Coffee, King's Cigar Club, and First and Main real estate.

The Yard is part of the broader Harvest development that includes The SOMM Hotel & Spa and various residential offerings. The SOMM has been open since September of 2025, and is part of Marriott's Autograph Collection.

River Run, located right on the Sammamish River Trail, features 31 townhomes, expansive views, rooftop decks, elevators, and generous living spaces perfect for entertaining. Owner Tom Vasilatos says "As a partner in the General Contractor that built River Run, I was quickly convinced that this is where I wanted to live, so we became one of the first pre-buyers. We moved to River Run in the late summer of 2025 and could not be happier. The rare opportunity to live adjacent to the Sammamish River Trail, and walking distance to the Harvest Yard and the Somm Hotel was too good to pass up. The diverse offerings of tasting rooms and restaurants like Cactus in one place is remarkable and the views from the rooftop bar at The Somm are just icing on the cake." River Run is now 40% sold out.

SOURCE Harvest